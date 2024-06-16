Fountain City FC falls to Lanier in UPSL Championship

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Fountain City FC has taken the Chattahoochee Valley by storm in 2024, with an undefeated record headed into the UPSL Championship game. However, their opponent Lanier was also a first year team, with a record 8-1-1.

The first score was by Lanier 21 minutes in, and the game would be tied by halftime. Unfortunately, Fountain City FC gave up the final goal 77 minutes in and would fall to the Sharks 2 – 1.

Fountain City FC loses the championship game, but still have a chance at promotion. They will move onto playoff rounds with their opponent to be determined. You can highlights of the game in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.