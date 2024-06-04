Founding Jaguars’ owner supports stadium renovations proposal

Founding, former Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver on Tuesday expressed his support for proposed renovations to EverBank Stadium, calling the agreement between the team and City of Jacksonville “forward-thinking” and “bold.”

Weaver, 89, led the ownership group that acquired the rights to establish the Jaguars in 1993. He served as the team’s majority owner until 2012, when he sold the franchise to Shad Khan for a reported $760 million.

The club is now worth $4 billion, per Forbes.

It has agreed to split the cost of the proposed renovations with the City of Jacksonville (public expenditure), contributing $625 million to the construction budget each.

The city would tack $150 million onto the project for deferred capital and maintenance/start-up expenses, and the Jaguars would be responsible for stadium cost overruns. Both sides would contribute $150 million for a community benefits package, and the team would sign a new 30-year lease.

“The forward-thinking stadium renovation agreement struck by Mayor Deegan’s office and the Jaguars is just as significant a leap forward for Jacksonville as the day we first landed the NFL franchise, nearly 31 years ago on November 30th, 1993,” Weaver said in a statement. “I will never forget the excitement of that day. And as former owner of the Jaguars, I wholeheartedly support the entire package now before the City Council. The much-needed renovations to the stadium will keep the team in our city for generations to come, by providing more shade, better food choices, and an upgraded entertainment venue that will now be able to attract premiere events. “In addition, the corresponding community benefits package is an outstanding investment in our long-term prosperity. This package is vital, because it will fund critical workforce development initiatives, affordable housing and homelessness reduction efforts, and the completion of our riverfront parks. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make real progress for thousands of Duval County residents. “I commend both Mayor [Donna] Deegan and Shad Khan for having the courage and foresight to make bold investments into our city’s future. It’s a huge step toward helping Jacksonville realize its full potential, and it will not raise taxes even one cent. “I urge the Jacksonville City Council to approve this agreement for the betterment of us all. Go Jaguars!”

Proposed upgrades to the stadium include canopy shading and rain cover, which would lead to improved airflow within the stadium; increased air conditioning; expanded concourses; new elevators and escalators; new and renovated bathrooms; and new points of food and beverage sale.

Polling of 667 Duval County registered voters by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab, released last week, found 56% support versus 43% opposition for the agreement in full.

Public funding for only the stadium received 41% approval and 58% disapproval with one percent undecided or having refused to answer. For only the community benefits agreement, public funding received 81% support and 17% opposition.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire