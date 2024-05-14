'We need to do some work to catch up'

[Getty Images]

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou speaking in his post-match news conference after losing 2-0 to Manchester City: "The foundations are really fragile. The last 48 hours have shown me that. It's inside the club, outside the club."

"Outside, inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise. It's just my observations mate [to journalist]. I'm not going to tell you, because it's for me. I'm the one who's got to do it.

"You can make your own assessments of what's happened. I understand. I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important in your endeavour to become a winning team, but that's ok. That's why I'm here."

Speaking to Sky Sports directly post-match: "It was a tight game and in the big moments we weren't able to capitalise and they were.

"I thought we were in the game the whole time, even at 1-0 we had a great chance to go level. In the second half we were chasing the game so they got a little more space but I thought we were well in it up until that point [the second goal]."

Is tonight a missed opportunity?: "Yes of course. We lost the game so it was a missed chance for three points. We had the opportunities and we had to punish them."

On how Tottenham measure up against City: "Nothing earth shattering that I didn't know before the game. We still have some work to do. We need to do some work to catch up."

On missing out on the Champions League: "We lost the game so I am disappointed.

Any pride to take? Not right now because we have lost. We will assess the season, still one more game to go, one more game against Sheffield United and we need to make sure we win.

"I think wherever you finish is a fair reflection of where you are at."