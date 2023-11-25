Foundation set to face challenging December

Nov. 24—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

CHAMPAIGN — The first month of the Illinois basketball season didn't really come with any surprises. The Illini won their five "buy games" by an average of just more than 24 points and managed to hang with Marquette before dropping a seven-point game to the No. 4 team in the country.

A month at home — capped by Friday's 84-52 blowout win against Western Illinois — that basically played out as expected.

December could be less certain. The level of competition ratchets up several degrees. The comforting confines of State Farm Center will give away to true road games and tricky neutral site matchups.

The foundation for facing that challenge, though, was set with those five wins in six games and in a competitive loss to Marquette that put a brighter spotlight on what needed to be fixed.

"I think we found a really nice balance of great, great competition," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, referring to the Marquette game and exhibition win against No. 1 Kansas. "Then you found some games where you could get guys minutes and work on combinations and maybe not be overly stressed about the outcome but how you get to it. I've been really pleased with this group and really pleased with the improvements we've made.

"Now, it's what we really play for is those league games and putting ourselves in a position to go win them."

Illinois' tricky December will start with a Dec. 2 game at Rutgers. A trip to the "Trapezoid of Terror" as part of an East coast swing that includes a Jimmy V Classic matchup with No. 19 Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden three days later.

The preparation for the Big Ten opener honestly started during Underwood's post game discussion with his team after walloping Western Illinois.

"It's not next Saturday at 3 o'clock; that's not when you flip the switch," the Illinois coach said. "It's your preparation that allows you to be successful in those deals and in those games. It's a league game. It's getting everybody up to speed to know that there's a different intensity that happens in conference play.

"It's really hard to explain, but it's just amped up. The RAC is definitely going to be amped up. We've got to get better. We've got to get a little bit tougher. Our toughness has to travel. Our defense has to travel."

It's a message the Illinois players heard loud and clear Friday night at State Farm Center. Sophomore guard Ty Rodgers made it a point that the Illini have a roster full of willing defenders and that their defense will win them games when shots aren't falling.

Rodgers was also clear on the level of preparation needed going into a December that also features a true road game at No. 7 Tennessee, a home game against under-the-radar good Colgate, a Braggin' Rights showdown with Missouri and a pre-New Year game against one of last season's NCAA tournament darlings Fairleigh Dickinson.

"I think we're ready for that first conference game," Rodgers said. "Obviously, we're taking everything one game at a time, but we know we've got some big games coming up in a long stretch. It really starts when we go back to practice.

"We don't play until Saturday. We've got to have a great week of practice leading up to that. We've just got to be locked in and focused and mentally at practice every day."

Locked in with a defense that could be a difference maker on the road and against multiple ranked opponents.

"We've got to dive into the scouting piece of it and maybe find out where there's a hole or two and see if we can exploit it," Underwood said. "We've got to keep doing the simple things. We practice boredom, doing the same things over and over so you get really good at it. We need our top 10 defense in the next few.

"We're getting there. It's no knock on the last three, but we're going to take a little step up here and get back to that Kansas and Marquette caliber. But I do think we have a chance, defensively, to be pretty special."