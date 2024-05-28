Foundation will host football and cheer camp, looks to support athletes

May 28—A local nonprofit will host Hunter's Heart and Hustle Football and Cheer Camp this summer.

Previously run by Heartland Youth Football and Cheerleading, the camp will take place July 20 and 21 at Warrior Run High School and is open to kindergarteners through sixth graders.

Hunter's Heart and Hustle Foundation memorializes Hunter Beck Reynolds who passed in a tragic car accident in February 2022.

According to his mom, Holly Wertz, Reynolds' two favorite things were sports and giving back. The foundation in his name supports student athletes throughout central Pennsylvania.

Now hosting the summer football and cheerleading camps, the foundation will not allow finances to stand in the way of any child's participation, according to Joci Makar, Reynolds' aunt.

"We are offering registration free of charge," Makar said. "We want to give kids an opportunity who wouldn't have it otherwise."

While registering for the camp costs $50, scholarships are available by contacting the foundation via their website.

Wertz said it's important to her that finances don't hold young athletes back.

"I feel that sports are so important. It can change a person. You feel a sense of belonging," she said. "Hunter was so fortunate to play so many sports ... I know there are kids out there who have so much talent, but their families might not be able to give them what they need and we don't want that to be a deterrent."

The community has already reached out in support of the camp and local student athletes, according to Makar.

"People were reaching out to contribute," she said. "They wanted to give a football player or cheerleader an opportunity to participate."

The foundation received a $500 grant from the Community Giving Foundation which will allow ten Warrior Run students to attend camp for free, Makar said.

The camp is an introduction, but will also benefit experienced athletes, according to Makar.

The two-day experience will wrap up on Sunday with Pelican's Snoballs, a favorite of Reynolds, according to his mom. "Everything goes back to Hunter," she said.

Registration deadline is July 19 and the camp will max out at 350 athletes. Last year, camp registrations hit that maximum number, Makar said.

All proceeds will go back to Hunter's Heart and Hustle Foundation to benefit student-athletes, according to Makar.

"We want to make sure we are giving other kids the opportunities Hunter had," she said.

Registration for Hunter's Heart and Hustle Football and Cheer Camp can be completed online at https://huntershearthustle.org/camp.