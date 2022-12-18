Foundation honors Charlotte teen’s life by collecting the things he loved most

Dozens of people gathered Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School with sports jerseys in hand, but they weren’t there to watch football games.

People from across Charlotte did their small part to keep memories of Bryant McDermott alive. The 13-year-old died in February after falling from a hotel balcony in Chapel Hill, WCNC reported.

Bryant, a Charlotte native, was a sports fan from a young age, his family said. He played football and basketball on several local teams and for his middle school. He also called himself a fan of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Clemson University, the University of Kentucky, the Atlanta Braves, the Charlotte Hornets and the Carolina Panthers.

And he loved shopping for sports jerseys, which he often wore with his favorite Air Jordans, Bryant’s family said.

“When people think of Bryant they think of jerseys,” Bryant’s father Brick McDermott said Sunday.

Charlotte teen Bryant McDermott, 13, died earlier this year in an accident in Chapel Hill. Provided

On Sunday, several members of Holy Trinity’s seventh-grade basketball team helped collect the jerseys and hand out cookies in exchange. Each bag of cookies was tied with a Carolina blue ribbon and a bracelet with Bryant’s football and basketball jersey numbers printed on it.

Three large storage bins were soon overflowing with jerseys. They’ll be donated to children living in and around West Boulevard.

A number of the jerseys collected Sunday were Michael Jordan and LaMelo Ball. But Bryant was a fan of any winning team, his father said.

“Bryant was always wearing the winning team’s jersey,” McDermott said.

Live Like Bryant Foundation

Shortly after his death, Bryant’s family started a foundation, called Live Like Bryant, to encourage others to enjoy life and to always spread kindness as their son did.

The foundation, which partnered with West Blvd Ministry, has received more than 100 jerseys since its founding. They’ll be donated to West Blvd Ministry, and on Christmas Day the ministry will hand out the jerseys to children in the city’s West Boulevard corridor.

Bart Noonan, executive director of West Blvd Ministry, said he’s known Bryant’s family for years. The ministry has handed out gifts across Charlotte neighborhoods on Christmas Day for five years. Noonan said McDermott asked about partnering this year.

“When he came to me this year with this idea, first of all, it was very humbling and I was honored that he thought about calling us,” Noonan said. “I mean what better way to honor Bryant.”

Dozens of jerseys were donated Sunday at Charlotte’s Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School in honor Bryant McDermott, who died in an accident in February. Cailyn Derickson

Noonan said the jerseys will mean a lot to the kids in the West Boulevard corridor.

“The kids that we serve, they don’t get to wear jerseys around like this,” he said. “Every time we have an event, a neighborhood cookout or a Bible study and we see kids wearing these jerseys, that’s Bryant walking down the hallway. Bryant’s there. It’s a great way to honor him.”

Noonan said he bought several clothing racks to make sure kids will be able to pick their favorite ones like they’re in a store.

“They’re not going to go digging through the boxes,” Noonan said. “I’m going to make sure that everybody keeps orderly because when they see you a Jordan jersey or LaMelo Ball jersey, they’re going to go crazy. Hopefully, there’s some older guys in there, too.”

He paused and looked at McDermott.

“Are there any Julius Erving or like Magic Johnson jerseys?” Noonan asked.

“It’s all LaMelo Ball,” McDermott replied.

Both laughed.

Giving through Bryant

Aside from his love of sports, Bryant’s kind heart stood out as another big part of his personality, his godfather Lanier Shull said.

“He’d be so happy and proud that kids that might not have a jersey will now have one for Christmas,” Shull said. “His favorite thing was jerseys.”

Shull said he always remembers Bryant’s infectious smile.

“He was very personable and never met a stranger,” Shull said. “He could always hold a conversation with an adult and he was so much fun to talk to.”

Noonan anticipates West Blvd Ministry will provide gifts to roughly 400 families this year. And while there’s no official plan, McDermott and Noonan said they hope to make the jersey collection an annual tradition.

”This is something he would have absolutely loved,” McDermott said.