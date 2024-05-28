We Found the Perfect Padel Racket for Beginners

Courtesy of Retailer



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



YOU AREN'T AN official padel jockey until you've bought a your very own padel racket. Sure you can go buy the most expensive pro model racket out there, but unless you're playing in competitive tournaments you can get by with a padel racket that's much more affordable (and still loaded with a ton of pop). Like the number of padel gyms popping up across the U.S. (and especially in Florida) the amount of new padel rackets players can buy is starting to get overwhelming. Lucky for you, the padel minds at Men's Health are breaking down the best rackets players need to know about this summer.

Best Padel Rackets





What to Look For

Just like in tennis and pickleball, some of the top-of-the-line rackets can be quite an investment. We spoke with Tim Quijano, founder of Padel.FYI, to break down some of the core features to look for in a padel racket.



Weight

Something that beginners may overlook, but which is actually important to consider when shopping, is the racket's specific weight. Lighter padel rackets are better for beginners because they allow for better mobility, while heavier rackets can generate more power on each shot. Beginners and intermediate players should opt for a racket around 360-365g, while advanced and stronger athletes should look for 370g.

Hardness

"Racket hardness refers to the hardness or softness of a racket—a soft racket will absorb vibrations, feel comfortable, and have a large sweet spot," says Quijano. "Hard rackets, on the other hand, deliver more power and precision at high speeds with smaller sweet spots." If you're a beginner, start with a softer racket to hone in on your control. Then, as your play progresses, you can upgrade to a harder racket for more power.



Balance

Similar to a tennis racket, the balance of your padel racket should not be overlooked to ensure that you enjoy your time on the courts. According to Quijano, "higher balance rackets (weight towards the head) provide more power but are less maneuverable." For those starting out or with minimal experience, it's recommended to opt for a racket under 26.5cm balance.

How We Selected

For the past few months, Men's Health editors have been researching, testing, and evaluating some of the best padel rackets on the market. Each individual racket we featured on this list is based on different aspects, including its design, price, feel, and ability to help each player's game. We also spoke with padel experts like Tim Quijano, to find insider tips on what else to look for in a padel racket. Whether you're looking for your first padel racket or your fifth, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more.



Head Flash Pro Padel Racket

We love the Flash Pro for its oversized teardrop shape and mid-tier price point. The enlarged surface area makes it especially suitable for beginners to padel, as they get better reach on the ball and a huge sweet spot. Those with intermediate experience will enjoy this racket too, as the fiberglass material holds up quite well and allows players to add a high level of touch to the ball.

You might not get the most power or the best long-term durability out of this racket, but its balanced design and overall value for the price makes it our top choice.

Shop Now Head Flash Pro Padel Racket amazon.com $109.95

Contact Padel Racket

One of the most trusted names in racket sports, Babolat created the perfect racket for those looking to take it easy on their wallets. Like most budget-friendly rackets, this one offers excellent forgiveness thanks to its oversized head and a larger than normal surface area. The Contact's 340 gram weight makes it one of the lighter rackets we reviewed. As for price? You can get this bad boy for $80, which is a certified deal if you ask us.

Shop Now Contact Padel Racket babolat.com $80.00

Bela Pro V2.5 Padel Racket

For those looking to grab what the pros use, this is the padel racket for you. Designed in collaboration with the former top player in the world, Fernando Belasteguin, the Bela Pro V2.5 puts his padel racket into the hands of those wanting to be the best—even you. An enhanced sweet spot topped off with a firmer EVA core provides consistent power shots when needed, plus plenty of spin for some killer 'English' on your shots. The slick metallic red colorway is the perfect reminder of how the Bela Pro plays the like Ferrari of padel rackets.

Shop Now Bela Pro V2.5 Padel Racket wilson.com $339.00

Dunlop Blitz Attack Padel Racket

If the name of your game is spin, then this is the racket for you. With a super-thin graphite face, a rough-finish texture, and a medium-density EVA core, this racket allows you to bring home game winners with a furious spin even the Padel Gods would envy. The unique "V" hole also helps with control and a faster swing speed (which means greater power).

Shop Now Dunlop Blitz Attack Padel Racket dickssportinggoods.com $179.99

Franklin Aurora Padel Racquet

There are control rackets, and then there is the total-control racket from Franklin. The Aurora model allows for outstanding placement thanks to its carbon fiber and soft foam core. The air hole adds some bonus control and power with each swing. Just be aware you have less surface area on this racket than others on our list, so we only recommend the Franklin model for intermediate and advanced players.

Shop Now Franklin Aurora Padel Racquet dickssportinggoods.com $149.99

Adidas Metalbone 3.3 2024

Say hello to the ultimate splurge when it comes to padel rackets. With a sweet name like Metalbone, you know you're gonna be getting one high-performance piece of equipment. Designed for total power, this racket has an adjustable weighting system to specifically match each player's unique style. Its aggressive thanks to its high balance and diamond shape, yet flexible enough to offer the perfect control. You're getting equal parts performance and style with this racket.

Shop Now Adidas Metalbone 3.3 2024 padelusa.com $419.99

Do Expensive Padel Rackets Make a Difference?

When you start going up the ladder in padel rackets, you typically get better power, speed, and control. However, these added features mean nothing if you aren't already playing at an intermediate to advanced level. Starting with a cheaper padel racket will help you learn the ropes of the game. Only once you find yourself progressing in the sport and playing on a consistent basis do we recommend upgrading to a more expensive racket (think $200 and above).

Hearst Owned

Discover More of the Best Sporting Equipment

Best Golf Club Sets for Beginners | Best Golf Bags | Best Tennis Rackets | Best Air Hockey Tables | Best Portable Basketball Goals

Hearst Owned

You Might Also Like