‘They found me a new job’ - Aubameyang new Arsenal goalkeeper?

Earlier in the season, Arsenal coach Unai Emery hinted at Danny Welbeck turning out at left-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the latest to transition into a new, awkward, position.

Aubameyang has yet to continue from where he stopped in his maiden campaign in England, amassing 10 goals in 13 Premier League games.

This season has left the former Borussia Dortmund man frustrated so far. The striker is yet to open his goal account, with his showing in the Gunners’ loss against Chelsea the height of his frustration.

However, in a recent clip off Wednesday’s shooting practice, the 29-year-old filled in for the likes of Petr Cech and Bernd Leno.

Out of five attempts at his goal, the Gabon international pulled out four saves, showcasing reflexes a proper goalkeeper would be proud of.

And his caption hinted at a new role in the last line of defence, albeit jokingly.

3 games without scoring!! they found me a new job 😆😂😂💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/NHKs2V0hca — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) August 29, 2018

On Sunday, Aubameyang should be back leading the lines for Arsenal in their next Premier League encounter against Cardiff City, and the forward will hope to break his duck against the newcomers.