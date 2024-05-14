Found: Cool WNBA Merch to Shop for the 2024 Season

Reebok



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



When it comes to sports on any level, women being the best of the best is not up for debate. Case in point: the stars of the WNBA who’ve dominated since the league's inception in the mid-1990s. From veteran players like Chiney Ogwumike to highly touted 2024 draft picks like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the league is just getting bigger and better. Only thing that’s missing is a game day outfit to rep these stars and your team in sporty fashion. But don't worry, friends! I found the best WNBA merch you can shop for this season.

During my search for the latest WNBA merch, I was so happy to see activewear brands like Reebok and Nike getting in on the action. I found everything from cool sneakers inspired by WNBA stars' legendary careers to athleisure collabs that are a fit for both the hardwood and everyday wear. And I didn't forget about my jewelry-loving peeps, either. I found accessories like hoop earrings (*pun intended*) that you'll wanna sport ASAP.

No matter what you're looking for, this list has something fab that'll catch your eye for game day. Keep on scrolling for all the best WNBA merch to wear casually and courtside this season. You're welcome in advance!

Most Valuable A'ja Las Vegas Basketball T-Shirt

When you say A'ja Wilson's name, make sure you put "most valuable" player behind it! This T-shirt reps the two-time WNBA champ and MVP for the Las Vegas Aces. Psst: She's also got a signature Nike shoe dropping in 2025.

Shop Now Most Valuable A'ja Las Vegas Basketball T-Shirt amazon.com $31.99

Dunk Low "Lisa Leslie" Sneakers

These Nike Dunk Lows pay homage to Los Angeles Sparks legend Lisa Leslie (hey there, champ and MVP!). In honor of her decade-plus career for the team, these retro sneakers are designed with her jersey number, purple-and-gold leather accents, and a green check for a pop of contrasting color.

Shop Now Dunk Low "Lisa Leslie" Sneakers farfetch.com $121.00

Angel Pretty Baller T-Shirt

Newly minted Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese partnered with Reebok for a merch collection inspired by her signature style: "With bright, bold colors and unique designs, I can express myself, tackle an intense workout, and show up with style every day in confidence," she says of the collab. It includes this T-shirt with one of her famous (and vvv true) one liners.

Shop Now Angel Pretty Baller T-Shirt reebok.com $29.97

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Jersey

Number one overall 2024 draft pick Caitlin Clark's jersey is already flying off shelves before her first WNBA season. You can follow the former University of Iowa player's career by rocking her brand-new Indiana Fever jersey for game day.

Shop Now Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Jersey fanatics.com $99.99

WNBA Pullover Hoodie

Athleisure upgrade alert: This officially-licensed pullover hoodie is branded with the league's logo on the front and cool coordinating graphics on the arms and hood.

Shop Now WNBA Pullover Hoodie nordstrom.com $119.99

Sabrina 1 Basketball Shoes

Sabrina Ionescu's versatile sneakers are what hoop dreams are made of. They've got grippy traction and midfoot support you'll need to play on both ends of the floor. Aside from the four signature colorways like this apple green, you can also design your own pair of kicks to fit your style.

Shop Now Sabrina 1 Basketball Shoes nike.com $64.97

Washington State Bird Seattle Basketball T-Shirt

Washington fans are no strangers to the state's "official state bird," Sue. The former first overall draft pick back in 2002 played her entire 20-year career for the Seattle Storm and is the only player to win three WNBA titles in three different decades.

Shop Now Washington State Bird Seattle Basketball T-Shirt amazon.com $31.99

BaubleBar Logo Large Hoop Earrings

Hoop fans, meet these hoop earrings. They've got the WNBA logo laser-etched into their design and a post-back closure to keep the jewelry secure as you get in the game day spirit.

Shop Now BaubleBar Logo Large Hoop Earrings fanatics.com $48.00

Cameron Brink Los Angeles Sparks 2024 WNBA T-Shirt

If you're a basketball fan living in Cali, my guess is Stanford-turned-Los Angeles Sparks pro Cameron Brink has been on your radar. Shop this cute tee to cheer on the forward in her first WNBA season.

Shop Now Cameron Brink Los Angeles Sparks 2024 WNBA T-Shirt lids.com $39.99

Orange WNBA Logowoman Team 13 Cropped Pullover Hoodie

This WNBA pullover is definitely one of my faves. Its bold orange hue and cropped hem? An amazing duo.

Shop Now Orange WNBA Logowoman Team 13 Cropped Pullover Hoodie nordstrom.com $69.99

STEWIE x MI AMOR Stewie 2 Women's Basketball Shoes

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (aka: Stewie) has a Puma collection full of fire shoes and clothes to rock on the hardwood. These best-selling Stewie x Mi Amor sneaks are made with a bouncy nitrogen-infused midsole and grippy, non-slip outsole that will come in handy when you're going up for a basket. The monochrome color and cool design makes them a great street style shoe, too.

Shop Now STEWIE x MI AMOR Stewie 2 Women's Basketball Shoes puma.com $125.00

Phoenix Mercury Corduroy Button-Up Shacket

Phoenix Mercury stans, stand up! This shacket will take your fandom to new heights with its cool button-up design in purple-and-orange team colors.

Shop Now Phoenix Mercury Corduroy Button-Up Shacket nordstrom.com $149.99

Unisex Washington Mystics Custom Player Jersey

The ultimate gift for sports fans? A custom jersey. You can personalize a replica WNBA jersey from their favorite team, like this Washington Mystics uniform.

Shop Now Unisex Washington Mystics Custom Player Jersey nba.com $129.99

Diana Taurasi x LeBron 18 EP 'G.O.A.T.' Shoes

These special-edition LeBron 18 sneakers are inspired by Phoenix Sun guard Diana Taurasi. The kicks have a newspaper headline collage on the collar and tongue with accolades from Taurasi’s decorated career (she's a former rookie of the year, MVP, and five-time scoring champ, just to name a few...).

Shop Now Diana Taurasi x LeBron 18 EP 'G.O.A.T.' Shoes kickscrew.com $129.00

Basketball 12 Crewneck Sweatshirt

Rep all 12 teams in the league with the help of this crewneck sweatshirt. It'd make a great cozy gift for the WNBA fanatic thanks to its fleece lining.

Shop Now Basketball 12 Crewneck Sweatshirt teepublic.com $38.00

Black Logo Slide Sandals

Any basketball player knows that a good pair of slides are essential gear to wear after a game. These rep the Connecticut Sun, but you can also shop pairs featuring other WNBA teams.

Shop Now Black Logo Slide Sandals nba.com $49.99

New Era Core Logo 9TWENTY Hat

Fanatics has a bunch of snapback and adjustable baseball-style caps for each WNBA team, like this one repping the Dallas Wings.

Shop Now New Era Core Logo 9TWENTY Hat fanatics.com $27.99

WNBA Denim Button-Up Shirt

Pair any type of jeans with this WNBA denim button-up shirt for an unforgettable sporty Canadian tuxedo.

Shop Now WNBA Denim Button-Up Shirt fanatics.com $119.99

Atlanta Dream Fan Base T-Shirt

The WNBA's official Amazon storefront has T-shirts for every team in the league, like the Atlanta Dream, that'll help make you their number one fan.

Shop Now Atlanta Dream Fan Base T-Shirt amazon.com $24.99

Little Words Project Women's Legend Bracelet

You'll feel like a legend while watching WNBA legends on the court with this affirming charm bracelet. FYI: It's made with gold plated brass beads and an elastic band for a snug fit on your wrist.

Shop Now Little Words Project Women's Legend Bracelet fanatics.com $30.00

You Might Also Like