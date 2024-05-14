Found: Cool WNBA Merch to Shop for the 2024 Season
When it comes to sports on any level, women being the best of the best is not up for debate. Case in point: the stars of the WNBA who’ve dominated since the league's inception in the mid-1990s. From veteran players like Chiney Ogwumike to highly touted 2024 draft picks like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the league is just getting bigger and better. Only thing that’s missing is a game day outfit to rep these stars and your team in sporty fashion. But don't worry, friends! I found the best WNBA merch you can shop for this season.
During my search for the latest WNBA merch, I was so happy to see activewear brands like Reebok and Nike getting in on the action. I found everything from cool sneakers inspired by WNBA stars' legendary careers to athleisure collabs that are a fit for both the hardwood and everyday wear. And I didn't forget about my jewelry-loving peeps, either. I found accessories like hoop earrings (*pun intended*) that you'll wanna sport ASAP.
No matter what you're looking for, this list has something fab that'll catch your eye for game day. Keep on scrolling for all the best WNBA merch to wear casually and courtside this season. You're welcome in advance!
Most Valuable A'ja Las Vegas Basketball T-Shirt
When you say A'ja Wilson's name, make sure you put "most valuable" player behind it! This T-shirt reps the two-time WNBA champ and MVP for the Las Vegas Aces. Psst: She's also got a signature Nike shoe dropping in 2025.
Dunk Low "Lisa Leslie" Sneakers
These Nike Dunk Lows pay homage to Los Angeles Sparks legend Lisa Leslie (hey there, champ and MVP!). In honor of her decade-plus career for the team, these retro sneakers are designed with her jersey number, purple-and-gold leather accents, and a green check for a pop of contrasting color.
Angel Pretty Baller T-Shirt
Newly minted Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese partnered with Reebok for a merch collection inspired by her signature style: "With bright, bold colors and unique designs, I can express myself, tackle an intense workout, and show up with style every day in confidence," she says of the collab. It includes this T-shirt with one of her famous (and vvv true) one liners.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Jersey
Number one overall 2024 draft pick Caitlin Clark's jersey is already flying off shelves before her first WNBA season. You can follow the former University of Iowa player's career by rocking her brand-new Indiana Fever jersey for game day.
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Athleisure upgrade alert: This officially-licensed pullover hoodie is branded with the league's logo on the front and cool coordinating graphics on the arms and hood.
Sabrina 1 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina Ionescu's versatile sneakers are what hoop dreams are made of. They've got grippy traction and midfoot support you'll need to play on both ends of the floor. Aside from the four signature colorways like this apple green, you can also design your own pair of kicks to fit your style.
Washington State Bird Seattle Basketball T-Shirt
Washington fans are no strangers to the state's "official state bird," Sue. The former first overall draft pick back in 2002 played her entire 20-year career for the Seattle Storm and is the only player to win three WNBA titles in three different decades.
BaubleBar Logo Large Hoop Earrings
Hoop fans, meet these hoop earrings. They've got the WNBA logo laser-etched into their design and a post-back closure to keep the jewelry secure as you get in the game day spirit.
Cameron Brink Los Angeles Sparks 2024 WNBA T-Shirt
If you're a basketball fan living in Cali, my guess is Stanford-turned-Los Angeles Sparks pro Cameron Brink has been on your radar. Shop this cute tee to cheer on the forward in her first WNBA season.
Orange WNBA Logowoman Team 13 Cropped Pullover Hoodie
This WNBA pullover is definitely one of my faves. Its bold orange hue and cropped hem? An amazing duo.
STEWIE x MI AMOR Stewie 2 Women's Basketball Shoes
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (aka: Stewie) has a Puma collection full of fire shoes and clothes to rock on the hardwood. These best-selling Stewie x Mi Amor sneaks are made with a bouncy nitrogen-infused midsole and grippy, non-slip outsole that will come in handy when you're going up for a basket. The monochrome color and cool design makes them a great street style shoe, too.
Phoenix Mercury Corduroy Button-Up Shacket
Phoenix Mercury stans, stand up! This shacket will take your fandom to new heights with its cool button-up design in purple-and-orange team colors.
Unisex Washington Mystics Custom Player Jersey
The ultimate gift for sports fans? A custom jersey. You can personalize a replica WNBA jersey from their favorite team, like this Washington Mystics uniform.
Diana Taurasi x LeBron 18 EP 'G.O.A.T.' Shoes
These special-edition LeBron 18 sneakers are inspired by Phoenix Sun guard Diana Taurasi. The kicks have a newspaper headline collage on the collar and tongue with accolades from Taurasi’s decorated career (she's a former rookie of the year, MVP, and five-time scoring champ, just to name a few...).
Basketball 12 Crewneck Sweatshirt
Rep all 12 teams in the league with the help of this crewneck sweatshirt. It'd make a great cozy gift for the WNBA fanatic thanks to its fleece lining.
Black Logo Slide Sandals
Any basketball player knows that a good pair of slides are essential gear to wear after a game. These rep the Connecticut Sun, but you can also shop pairs featuring other WNBA teams.
New Era Core Logo 9TWENTY Hat
Fanatics has a bunch of snapback and adjustable baseball-style caps for each WNBA team, like this one repping the Dallas Wings.
WNBA Denim Button-Up Shirt
Pair any type of jeans with this WNBA denim button-up shirt for an unforgettable sporty Canadian tuxedo.
Atlanta Dream Fan Base T-Shirt
The WNBA's official Amazon storefront has T-shirts for every team in the league, like the Atlanta Dream, that'll help make you their number one fan.
Little Words Project Women's Legend Bracelet
You'll feel like a legend while watching WNBA legends on the court with this affirming charm bracelet. FYI: It's made with gold plated brass beads and an elastic band for a snug fit on your wrist.
