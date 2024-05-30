We Found the Best Portable Soccer Goals That Actually Stay in Place

Courtesy of Retailer



AS LONG AS you have a ball and some flat land, soccer can be played anywhere. Sure you can use cones, coke bottles, rocks—whatever items are around—to create a makeshift goal. But if you really want to make impromptu pick-up games and practices ten times more fun, you'll want to grab a portable soccer goal.

Best Portable Soccer Goals

What to Consider

Portable soccer goals come in all shapes and sizes. Some goals are designed for casual play at the park, while others are designed for full-on matches on field turf. Buying a portable soccer goal isn't rocket science, but there are a few details to consider before you go and make a (potential) $300+ investment.

Dimensions of Goal

A sweet spot dimension we think is ideal for a portable soccer goal is 12 by 6 feet. This size is technically considered a "mini", but we found this dimension is still good for adults to play on while still preserving the qualities of what makes a goal "portable"—which is an ability to easily pack up and transport without struggle. If you are looking for a full sized goal (dimensions around 24 by 8 feet) we did find the Bownet makes a worthy model. The Bownet model in that dimension is expensive (around $700), but its design is packable enough if you do want a full size goal. Other goal dimensions we reviewed include 6 by 4 feet, and 4 by 2 feet.

Weight

A solid weight for a portable goal should be between 15-30 pounds. Heavier goals are nice because you have some extra weight in helping keep the goal in place. Lighter goals are obviously easier to carry. Keep in mind if you go the lightweight route that it would be wise to have anchor weights to place on the back corners of the goal, that way you don't have the goal shifting or tipping over after a hard shot hits the back of the net.

Design

The trick to finding a goal with a smart design though is figuring out how it folds out and packs up. Some goals we reviewed can be put together immediately within 5-10 minutes, while others take a second to learn before getting the process memorized.



How We Selected

Our editors and writers got together and used our collective experience in buying sporting equipment determine the best portable soccer goals. When evaluating, we looked at design, size, and materials used. We also looked at price point, as some portable soccer goals provide better overall value than others. Lastly, we considered popular opinion from forums like r/soccercoachresources on Reddit.

Bownet Portable Soccer

Those looking for larger goals need to check out Bownet. Its 12 by 6 foot goal is similar in price to the Kwik Goal we rank below, but the biggest difference between the two is Bownet is more flexible and easier to put together. While your Kwik Goal is going to be more rigid and resemble a traditional soccer goal, this one from Bownet has much more slack so the the goal avoids tipping over when a ball line drives into the net. Bownet is the smartest choice when buying a portable soccer goal, just be ready for the investment.

Shop Now Bownet Portable Soccer amazon.com $349.99

Forza Aluminum Pod Soccer Goal

Forza goals cost a pretty penny, but their lightweight aluminum construction, smart fold-up design, and super durable mesh netting makes them well worth the purchase for serious players. The company is so good on quality, that pro clubs like Manchester United uses Forza goals at its training facility for practices. You can buy this specific Pod goal in a few different sizes, but the 6 by 4 foot version is great for drilling and for casual pick-up. Did we mention you can choose your POD in a ton of different colors?

Shop Now Forza Aluminum Pod Soccer Goal amazon.com $429.99

Kwik Goal Flex

Those looking for a traditional, full-sized soccer goal, look to this one from Kwik. This puppy folds out to a regulation 6 foot by 12 foot size and has a thick rope netting for stopping the ball. Assembling the goal with its fiberglass and steel pieces is similar to putting together a camping tent. If you want extra security for the goal to stay in place, we recommend adding some anchors to the back corners (either sandbags or 10-20 pounds of weight on each corner). The downsides to buying this goal is it's heavier than most of the goals we reviewed, plus it takes longer to assemble than most. But that should be expected for a regulation size goal you can count to stand firm, right? If you are a serious player and want a full-size net, then you can't go wrong with this choice.

Shop Now Kwik Goal Flex amazon.com $271.42

Amazon Basics Pop-Up Soccer Goal Net Set

If you're a parent looking for another way to keep the kids busy, this pop-up net is the perfect portable solution for them to take shots on goal all day long. For starters, you get two goals in this purchase, so you can create a full-on mini field for play. Each goal folds down flat to fit in its accompanying carrying bag, and to secure the goals into the ground all you need to do is drive the attached stakes into the dirt. Keep in mind this goal is barely 3 feet by 2.5 feet, so adults will have a hard time playing on it. For kids and teens though, this will do just fine for casual play.

Shop Now Amazon Basics Pop-Up Soccer Goal Net Set amazon.com $29.67

Sklz Quickster Soccer Goal

If you want a full sized goal similar to the Bownet's design, but don't want to pay the full Bownet price, then you should turn to the Quickster. It has a lightweight build, simple assembly process, and has flex and give when hard shots hit the net. The drawback? You have to secure the goal down with metal stakes. There's also some questions about durability, as the Bownet just feels like it would last much longer than the Quickster. Remember though, the Quickster is about half as much as the Bownet. If you are looking for a middle to high-tier goal (but not quite premium) then you should most definitely consider the Quickster.

Shop Now Sklz Quickster Soccer Goal amazon.com $149.99

Blackhawk Backyard Soccer Goal

If you're looking for portable soccer goal with excellent value, then the Franklin Blackhawk needs your attention. It's available in a wide variety of dimensions, ranging from 4 foot by 3 foot to 12 foot by 6 foot. It's worth making note this goal requires stakes to be driven into the ground to get it to hold firm. The goal is lightweight and easy to assemble, so there's no trouble there. However, the goal might be a little too lightweight, especially when it comes to containing hard shots. You might find yourself having to adjust the stakes after a few hard goals due to shifting and moving, which makes the Blackhawk not the most ideal for heavy practicing but rather for casual pick-up games. Nevertheless, this goal performs well above its price point in all sizes. Just don't expect a top-of-the-line experience like you would with goals from Bownet, Forza, and Kwik Goal.



Shop Now Blackhawk Backyard Soccer Goal amazon.com $19.99

