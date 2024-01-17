Mike Woodson says despite fouls, he should've played Mackenzie Mgbako: 'That's hindsight.'

BLOOMINGTON – In the first meeting of the season against No. 2 Purdue, freshman Mackenzie Mgbako scored IU's seven points. Mgbako — who stands 6-8 with a pro-ready frame — took advantage of the Boilermakers' three-guard starting lineup, scoring and getting by smaller defenders.

Soon after, Mgbako picked up fouls on succeeding possessions. The first came on a questionable charge call in transition. Then Mgbako was a step late on a defensive rotation and had no option but to hack Purdue forward Mason Gillis at the rim.

With 15:30 left in the half, Indiana coach Mike Woodson benched Mgbako. After Gillis sunk both free throws, Purdue led 11-7.

Once Mgbako returned, the Boilermakers held a 39-25 lead that would balloon to 51-29 at halftime. Purdue (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) got its first win at Indiana (12-6, 4-3) in the Woodson era, 87-66.

The decision to leave Mgbako on the bench for nearly 12 minutes was unsettling to spectators. The Hoosiers' offense stalled while Purdue's surgical offense thrived.

Indiana has steadily lost touch with this game at both ends. Just being totally outplayed. Purdue leveraging its advantages and IU not hitting tough shots to stay close.



Semi-related, but not sure tonight was the night to hang onto the two-foul rule with Ware and Mgbako. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 17, 2024

no justification leaving ware and mgbako on the shelf that long. you lost the chance to have a chance and you did it by choice. — babar (@babaresq) January 17, 2024

Here's the deal. It was pretty clear Indiana's offensive gameplan centered around Mgbako. Even if he has three fouls, he needs to be in the game. You have to score against Purdue, or you get blown out. — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) January 17, 2024

With Mgbako playing nearly the entire second half, Indiana drew within nine points, but it wasn't enough to truly make this one a battle.

"I probably should've played (Mgbako) a little bit more even with the two fouls," Woodson said. "But I elected not to do that. You know, that's hindsight. I hate coaching that way, thinking back to what I should have done."

Mgabko and starting center Kel'el Ware each sat much of the first half after picking up two fouls. Mgbako did not commit another foul the rest of the night, and Ware just one.

Woodson hasn't been let players rock with early foul trouble. Per KenPom's 2-foul participation stat – which tracks how often a team uses a player with multiple fouls in the first half – Indiana leaves guys out there at a 15.5% rate, 230th in the country. The national average is 22.1%. Last season, Indiana was at 28.2% after being at 3.6% in Woodson's inaugural campaign in 2021-22.

The Hoosiers don't have a ton of depth, so by the time Mgbako and Ware returned, Purdue was ahead comfortably. IU had a litany of issues, but it felt like the coaching staff ended the Hoosiers' only chance by benching two starters.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson sits Mackenzie Mgbako with fouls