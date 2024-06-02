Foul on Sky guard Chennedy Carter upgraded to Flagrant 1 after hit to Caitlin Clark

Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s hard foul on Caitlin Clark in Indiana’s win over Chicago on Saturday has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review, the WNBA confirmed on Sunday morning.

Carter shoulder-checked Clark as the Fever rookie was waiting for an inbound from teammate Aliyah Boston, who still had the ball in her hands. Clark fell to the ground, and it was originally called as an away from ball foul.

More: Indiana Fever hold on for 71-70 win over Chicago Sky in chippy contest of budding rivalry

Chennedy Carter bumped Caitlin Clark for an away from the play foul 😳



"That's not a basketball play," Clark told ESPN on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/udTMmWFVyn — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2024

An away-from-ball foul necessitates one free throw and possession. Clark made the free throw, and the Fever won by one point, 71-70. Clark would have gotten two free throws if the foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 in-game.

Carter will not be fined, but the WNBA has a points scale for flagrant fouls. According to the league, if a player at four or five points commits a Flagrant 1 foul, it is an automatic one-game suspension.

More: 'I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.' Chennedy Carter mum on hard foul on Fever star

More: 'It needs to stop!' Fever coach, GM have seen enough hard fouls on Caitlin Clark

Fever GM Lin Dunn and head coach Christie Sides both took to X following the game to call for the league to review the hard fouls on Clark.

Dunn posted: "There's a difference between tough defense and unnecessary — targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to 'cleanup' the crap! That's NOT who this league is!!"

There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to “ cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!! https://t.co/jI0xgTPfrC — Chalk Talk (@LD_ChalkTalk) June 1, 2024

Sides said in the postgame press conference that the Fever have been sending plays to the league for review, and they did the same with this foul.

"We're just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league, these plays, and hopefully they'll start taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening," Sides said.

Sides posted “This is unacceptable @wnba. When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!“ on X a while after the game.

This is unacceptable @wnba

When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done! https://t.co/QVf1vHA5l4 — Christie Sides (@ChristieSides) June 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Foul on Chennedy Carter upgraded to Flagrant 1 for Caitlin Clark hit