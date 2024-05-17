Foul play not suspected in death of former Nets guard Darius Morris

Authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of former Brooklyn Nets guard Darius Morris, whose family found him deceased in his home earlier this month.

Sources say there were no signs of bad acts nor drugs at the 33-year-old former NBA player’s Los Angeles-area residence, TMZ Sports reports.

Morris’ cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results. An autopsy has already been completed, per the outlet.

His death was announced in a statement by his family two days after his body was discovered.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” his family told TMZ. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Morris’ funeral is scheduled for next Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.

An L.A.-area native, Morris played basketball at the University of Michigan from 2009 to 2011. That year, he was the 41st overall selection in the NBA Draft and chosen in the second round by the Lakers, for whom he played two seasons. Morris then bounced around other teams — the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies — before ending his NBA career with the Nets.

Morris’ Michigan coach, John Beilein, released a statement in honor of the late athlete, remembering him as “a leader in that program changing 21 win season that laid the foundation for Michigan’s next decade of success.

“RIP DMo and condolences to the Morris family,” said Beilein in early May.

The Lakers also posted a tribute to Morris, noting the team was “heartbroken” by his death.