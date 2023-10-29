Late foul costs Michigan State basketball comeback in 89-88 exhibition loss to Tennessee

EAST LANSING – It was only an October exhibition, with the primary focus on relief efforts in Maui.

But, boy, did it sure feel like a late-March game inside Breslin Center on Sunday.

A packed house. An electric energy. Even some heated words followed with some pushing and shoving.

Two Sweet 16 teams a few months ago playing with midseason physicality, even though both showed the need for preseason growth.

Michigan State basketball rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit and early turnover troubles to turn a potential blowout into an entertaining and competitive game before falling 89-88.

The Spartans scrimmaged the Volunteers behind closed doors a year ago in Knoxville, with Tennessee edging MSU in a single-digit game.

This time around, the stage was much bigger.

Tom Izzo and Rick Barnes opted to take this year’s game public to help raise funds for the tragic wildfires that decimated Maui in early August. The Vols will play in this year’s Maui Classic, which has been moved to Honolulu, while the Spartans next season will make their first trip back to the Maui Classic since 2019.

That was the matters of importance. But as a preseason precursor for two of the favorites to get to a Final Four and win a title, it had all the accouterments of a showdown much bigger than a meaningless game.

Tyson Walker scored seven straight points to put the game at 77-76 with 3:56 to play, and the senior pulled it back to a one-point game with a driving layup with 24.7 seconds to play.

Tennessee hit 9 of 10 free throws at one point, then A.J. Hoggard hit two free throws with 11.1 ticks left. The Spartans’ defensive pressure forced a turnover following those, with Walker scrapping on the floor and getting the ball back to Hoggard for a 3-pointer that tied the game 88-all with 3.9 left.

But a late foul from Tre Holloman put Jordan Gainey on the line and he made 1 of 2 free throws with 1.9 left to help the Vols hang on to a victory that won’t count for either team, other than the experience and the opportunity to help Maui.

Walker finished with 22 points on 8 of 19 shooting for MSU with four assists and five of the Spartans’ 12 steals. Hoggard scored 14, Malik Hall had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaden Akins had 12 points and six assists.

Dalton Knecht scored 28 and Gainey 20 for the Vols, who had four others combine for 36 points.

Defensive intrigue

The Spartans, coming off an easy win over Division II Hillsdale in their exhibition opener Wednesday, got blitzed from the outset as the Vols arrived with the intensity of a blazing orange sun.

Tennessee took full advantage of MSU’s early sloppiness, dashing out to a 17-1 lead by drilling three 3-pointers, including back-to-back triples for Gainey. The junior guard hit two more on back-to-back possessions over Walker to put the Vols up 18, 30-12, at the midpoint of the first half.

By that point, the Spartans had committed eight turnovers and were 5 of 14 from the floor. But Izzo’s promise to pick up defensively full-court more frequently rattled Tennessee, which was without top guards Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler for the scrimmage.

Hoggard’s three-point play off a steal sparked a 25-10 closing run to the opening period for MSU over the final 9:45. The Spartans committed just two more turnovers in that stretch, finishing with 10 in the half and 17 total for the day.

Tennessee finished the half with 14 turnovers and had 20 in the game.

Everything stabilized from that early portion of the game for both teams, and the second half was a back-and-forth heavyweight slugfest. But Izzo found other areas his team will need to work on.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo calls out to a referee during the first half in the game against Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Rotation preview?

Izzo went with the same starting group he did against Hillsdale. Hoggard ran point, Walker at off-guard, Akins on the wing, and Hall and Sissoko on the block.

His substitution pattern gives a glimpse of how he plans to rotate some of his younger players.

Big man Carson Cooper came into the game first, replacing Sissoko at center. Guards Holloman and Jeremy Fears Jr. came off the bench next, about six minutes into the game. Freshman swingman Coen Carr took the court a minute later, but forward Xavier Booker did not enter the game until nearly 12 minutes in and played just 8 minutes on the day.

Carr showed off his array of dunks – one off a steal and runout between three Vols players, one a tip-dunk on a Walker miss, and two alley-oops from Walker. But the freshman had nine points and four rebounds, looking sturdy and quick-handed defensively while attacking the glass more frequently than he did against Hillsdale.

Carr played 16 minutes, Cooper 15, Fears 13 and Holloman 12 off the bench.

Michigan State's Tre Holloman moves the ball against Tennessee during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Areas of concern

Perhaps the one concern, seemingly an issue for many years, was MSU’s 3-point defense. That was evident early, as the Vols got plenty of open looks and went 7 of 11 in the opening half, finishing 11 of 21 from deep.

The Spartans had some free-throw shooting woes throughout the game, finishing 26-for-36 at the line. Particularly their big men struggled.

Izzo won’t be pleased with Akins not getting a rebound, though MSU recovered from early rebounding struggles to finish with a 38-31 advantage.

