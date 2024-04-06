Late foul call costs UConn as Huskies fall to Iowa, 71-69, in national semifinals

CLEVELAND — The UConn women’s basketball team’s remarkable NCAA Tournament run came to an end in the Final Four on Friday with a 71-69 loss to No. 1 seed Iowa.

The No. 3 seed Huskies led Iowa by as many as 12 points, but the team’s six-player rotation couldn’t sustain a late charge led by superstar guard Caitlin Clark and sophomore center Hannah Stuelke. Iowa outscored UConn 45-37 in the second half, though just 20-18 in the fourth quarter.

Paige Bueckers missed a 3-pointer with just over a minute to play that nearly sealed UConn fate, but a steal and swished 3-pointer from Nika Muhl made it a one-point game. The Huskies attempted to set up a final play off a KK Arnold steal with under 10 seconds to play, but an offensive foul against Aaliyah Edwards that appeared clean on replay dealt the final blow.

UConn’s forwards struggled to contain Stuelke all game, and she finished leading the Hawkeyes with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting with three rebounds. Coach Geno Auriemma went to Ice Brady off the bench early in the first quarter for a different look in place of Aaliyah Edwards, and he eventually put both forwards on the floor for extended time together in the third to try to limit Iowa’s presence. The Hawkeyes finished with 38 points in the paint to UConn’s 32.

Clark fittingly kicked off the scoring for Iowa, but UConn opened the game shooting 4-for-4 from the field to take a 10-5 lead before ever missing a basket. The Huskies’ freshmen met the moment in their first Final Four: Ashlynn Shade, who had zero points in the Sweet 16 against Duke, logged UConn’s first points of the day on a long jump shot. Arnold added the team’s first 3-pointer of the game a moment later.

The Huskies cooled off as the game progressed, ending the first quarter shooting 46.7% from the field though they went 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Superstar guard Paige Bueckers shot poorly early, going just 1-for-4 in the first half, but Clark also floundered against Nika Muhl’s relentless face-guard defense. The Naismith Player of the Year shot 3-for-11 from the field before halftime, and she did not hit one of her signature long-range 3-pointers until 8:08 left in the third quarter.

UConn opened up a double-digit lead with more than five minutes left in the second quarter, but two late shots from Clark cut it to six points as the teams entered the halftime locker rooms.

Arnold was UConn’s first player with double-digit points, and the freshman finished with 14 points shooting 6-for-10 plus five assists. She also added five steals, and All-American forward Aaliyah Edwards grabbed a career-high five as well. The Huskies forced 16 total turnovers against the Hawkeyes, including four on Clark.

Iowa started the third quarter on a 10-4 run to tie the score at 36 points, but Bueckers answered Clark’s first 3-pointer with one of her own to put the Huskies back ahead. The UConn star dominated out of halftime, hitting three of her first four shot attempts, but she finished with just 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from 3-point range. She added four rebounds and three assists,

However, the third quarter ended tied 51-51, and Clark gave Iowa momentum early in the fourth with her third made 3-pointer of the day. The Hawkeyes opened up their largest lead of the game, nine points, behind a 6-0 run just over halfway through the fourth quarter, but Edwards ended the drought with a layup over a triple team.