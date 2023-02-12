Explaining overturned foul call that cost Duke basketball, Kyle Filipowski chance to beat Virginia

A foul that would have sent Duke basketball freshman Kyle Filipowski to the free throw line at the end of regulation with the score tied against No. 8 Virginia was overturned Saturday, sending the game into overtime and an eventual 69-62 win by the Cavaliers.

With the game tied at 58 and 1.2 seconds to play, Filipowski drove to the basket on an inbound and was met by two Virginia defenders near the rim. A foul was initially called on Reece Beekman before officials determined "there was no foul on the play" which sent the game into overtime.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said during the broadcast that the "contact was just prior to going zeroes."

Virginia sent Duke to its second straight loss for the first time this season.

