'Fought hard for win'; 'That was a shambles'

[BBC]

We asked you to collect your thoughts after Celtic's wild semi-final shootout win over Aberdeen.

Here's what you said:

Tom: You couldn't get through that game without thinking it's not going to be Celtic's day. But in the end, they just about deserved it in my humble opinion.

Grant: Celtic doing their best to throw the match away. Some very bizarre decisions coming from the touchline. Taking off McGregor when in ascendancy. Subbing Forrest for Nawrocki allowing their defender to go up for the last goal as he’s no one to mark. Hart on fifth penalty when he’s rubbish with the ball at his feet under pressure. That was a shambles!

Patrick: Thought we were pretty threatening going forward, but very weak at the back. Greg Taylor is out of position far too often and a very ineffective defender. Fought hard and got the crucial win.

David: Couldn't watch the penalties, I had to walk the dog. My son called me when we won, this game will be the death of me.

John: Rogers needs to go. Somewhere, anywhere else. This team can't perform to the best of their ability under him. Lacks the ability to motivate. In what line of work can you fail so comprehensively relegating Leicester, and get a great job for a huge club. Last time he was at Celtic there was no real competition.

D: Scales not good enough for Celtic at fault for two goals. Need to play better than this if they want to win the league again.

Neil: As thrilling as the game was, we mustn't miss that Celtic were poor against a bang average lower end of the table team. We shipped three goals and did not have their keeper under any real pressure. Paper and cracks comes to mind. If we do the double, it will only be that the opposition we face is sub optimal. We will again be exposed in Europe.

Andy: Semi-finals are never easy but we made it to the final. We will have to play a lot better in the remaining games if we are going to win the league. Cal Mac does not look nearly fit and Yang not good enough to start yet but we just need to keep winning games.

Carlos: Maybe a bit harsh considering, but in my opinion, Brendan Rodgers is not the man for Celtic. They have regressed badly in both quality and bottle. Watching them (as a supporter) is mostly a drudge and they now concede far more late goals than score.