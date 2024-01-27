I fought my clothes addiction by giving up shopping for a year – here’s what I learnt

Dame Helena Morrissey shopping less

'I took the decision to buy no new clothes at all in 2023,' says Morrissey - Andrew Crowley

My shopping addiction started young. Aged five I would change three times before breakfast and still remember picking out a blue stripy knitted dress for my first school photo. Early on, I realised I could create a persona through clothes. A shy, bookish and gawky teenager, I was never going to be cool; but interesting outfits saved me from being a complete social outcast. Long before the film starring an impeccably dressed Emma Roberts, I went through a “Nancy Drew” phase: tweed minis, little jackets, preppy jumpers, T-bar shoes. Fashion was fun, a welcome diversion from my rigorous study and piano practice regime.

Shopping was always a memorable treat; an annual outing to a children’s boutique in Chichester to buy velvet jeans, a trip to Brighton’s Lanes whenever we visited my grandparents. Aged nine, I insisted that Dad take me to buy summer sandals one Saturday in May, even though it was snowing.

Money, though, was a limiting factor. My parents were teachers, and my mother (who also loved beautiful clothes) stopped working for a decade to bring up me and my sister. Mum would make matching outfits for my sister and me on an old Singer machine, a true labour of love since she hated sewing.

Shopping her own wardrobe: Erdem dress, Victoria Beckham boots - Andrew Crowley

I realised this was a way to dress well for less and taught myself, ambitiously skipping past the “easy-to-sew” patterns to make silk dresses for university parties.

No one was surprised when I spent my entire earnings from a summer holiday job on a glorious cherry red pair of heels from Russell and Bromley. I treasured those pumps for years; a great pair of shoes elevated my entire wardrobe.

When I started working in the City, a disproportionate sum from my first monthly salary went on a designer sweater, bought on Chelsea’s King’s Road. There were still lean sartorial years ahead; my husband and I struggled financially in the early years of our marriage when mortgage rates hit double digits and we were paying nursery fees for our firstborn. New clothes were a long way down the priority list.

But I was always conscious of the link between a great look and presence. One of the very few senior women in my office commanded attention in every meeting. It seemed no coincidence that she dressed immaculately; nothing high fashion, just beautifully-cut skirt suits worn with silk scarves, thoughtful jewellery, elegant handbags. I took note.

Morrissey wears: Roksanda dress, Anya Hindmarch clutch, Malone Souliers shoes - Andrew Crowley

So imagine the temptations when I became a well-paid CEO, coinciding with the launch of Net-a-Porter; a couple of decades later and my wardrobes (definitely plural) were groaning. The addiction was real; I would hide packages and forget what I owned. And yet still I remained on the lookout for the “perfect” dress or suit.

I enjoyed the empowering feeling of the “right” outfit in the male-dominated City and wore what made me feel confident. Other women would ask how they could develop their workwear style, so I started a “career dressing” Instagram account, quickly realising – shamefully – that I could post a different outfit every day for years. Lockdown presented the opportunity to sort through everything, donate items to charity, recycle within my own family (easy with six daughters), or alter pieces.

My buying slowed, but I really couldn’t justify any new purchases, especially in a cost of living crisis. So I took the decision to buy no new clothes at all in 2023. Essentials (underwear, tights) could be replaced, “pre-loved” was allowed, and while I was initially silent on accessories I allowed myself just a few to create new looks.

My overarching goals were to break my spending habit, work my vast existing wardrobe harder (with licence to borrow from daughters), gauge what worked for my life today and be more imaginative about putting outfits together.

Here are 10 things I learnt

Yes, I have too many clothes

Especially eveningwear – flowing dresses more suited to a Disney Princess than a 57-year-old working mother of nine, grandmother of four. I’m in favour of some fantasy – it would be boring if everything was purely utilitarian - but my life is far more work, far less party than my wardrobe suggests. Despite the groaning closets, I don’t have enough blazers, useful for business travel and – more niche – the House of Lords (a tailored jacket paired with separates is the Baronesses’ preferred look).

Business travel chic: Chanel jacket, La Double J shirt, Zara trousers, Louboutin shoes - Andrew Crowley

Online shopping is addictive

I couldn’t break the browsing habit completely so would log in to favourite sites, put items in the shopping basket, then close the computer. A few days later I’d have forgotten about them. In the old days, boxes would have been arriving, with nowhere to hang the new haul.

Accessories really do make – or break – an outfit.

I’ve been able to switch up a look with new shoes, or boots, a re-discovery for me this year. The ever-stylish Isabel Spearman (@DailyDressEdit) was my inspiration here; Isabel can carry off white boots with tartan dresses, something I haven’t attempted. But my dark floral Erdem dress has a new lease of life with black-heeled boots and a much-loved cream suit looks modern with two-tone pumps. On the other hand, my array of pointy-toed coloured suede heels seems old-fashioned with well-worn clothes.

Brilliant boots: Prada skirt, Zara top, Victoria Beckham boots - Andrew Crowley

Regularly sort through your wardrobe

This has prevented me repeat-wearing the same three outfits hanging at the front. I would do that before, even with 20 outfits behind those three! And whereas in the past I’d think I “needed” a new top to go with a skirt and go online “just to see”, I’ll now look harder until I find something that works. I’ll never achieve a Marie Kondo level of tidiness but the de-cluttering has been good on many levels.

At the back of the wardrobe: Pucci dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Zara earrings - Andrew Crowley

Maintenance is important

Moths had destroyed some precious pieces; I’m now far more vigilant. I’m using dry-cleaners less and a steamer more (de-wrinkles, refreshes and kills the moths all at once). I’ll secure loose buttons, fix unravelled hems or repair small holes and take shoes to the Classic Shoe Repair shop in Camden whose cobblers work magic – even on leather heels that have been caught in pavements.

A little TLC goes a long way: Lisa Redman skirt, jacket and chiffon blouse, Sophia Webster shoes - Andrew Crowley

Tailor-to-fit – or convert

This has been especially satisfying. An expensive suit was shapeless on me (I should have sent it back immediately). Expert tailors (@wardrobecurator) took it in so the jacket and trousers fit perfectly and even “shrunk” a coat that is now a firm favourite. While complex alterations aren’t cheap, they’re much less expensive and wasteful than another purchase. For items that just don’t work, full-scale conversions can work out brilliantly if you are willing to experiment and know an expert dressmaker.

Several of my old-fashioned evening dresses are now wonderful jumpsuits – @convertedcloset provided the inspiration and my ideas were perfectly executed by Lisa Redman. Lisa normally creates gorgeous bespoke dresses, including all three of my “mother of the bride or groom” outfits (to date). It was thrilling to see beautiful, wearable creations emerge from dresses I hadn’t worn for years.

Clever conversion: Azzaro dress converted into a jumpsuit by Lisa Redman, Jimmy Choo shoes - Andrew Crowley

Quality lasts

I have an orangey-red Valentino dress (bought half price on YOOX) that has had a brilliant life: trips to No 10 Downing Street, stage and TV appearances, business events. It is also perfect for Zoom, with its strong warm colour. Early Roksanda pieces, 15 years old, are still going strong. My new mantra? “Buy less, buy well.” The Good on You app is helpful for rating sustainable and ethical brands.

Dress for your shape, size and colouring

I’ve wasted money on colours, shapes and styles that just don’t suit. Initially sceptical, I have had my colours “done” by the brilliant Annie Castano (@justanniecastano). Any future shopping will be drastically edited – black is a “no” for example. And since my style is “classic princess” (no surprise), I won’t be tempted by bohemian skirts, chunky jewellery or overly dramatic pieces. The new Think Shape app by Anna Berkeley has helped me understand how to dress for my body shape too.

Dressing for her colours: Emilia Wickstead dress, old Celine bag, old Manolo boots - Andrew Crowley

Mixing things up makes a wardrobe go further

I’ve experimented with colour combinations this year – red and burgundy, red and pink, burgundy and orange, brown and cobalt. I will often bring a few accessories to try with an outfit before my youngest daughter, Bea, takes my Instagram photo – usually one option is “boring”, another pushes the boundaries, and we mostly agree on the latter.

Colour pop: Roksanda dress, Olympia le Tan bag, Dior shoes - Andrew Crowley

There’s no age limit on style

I’ve had to think more about my outfits this year – and taken risks that have paid off, like a pair of Fendi shoes which make it seem as if I’m floating. I wore them to the House of Lords and my invisible heels proved a talking point in the voting lobby. I made several new acquaintances that day. As a teenager, I turned to clothes to create a persona; now my style reflects my character.

Ageless style: Valentino dress, Fendi shoes - Andrew Crowley

After a year of abstinence, I’m enjoying my wardrobe more than ever. So, what’s next? Having broken that buying habit and become far more conscious of its true cost (labour, resources, waste), the bar for any new purchases in 2024 is very high indeed. I’m setting a new resolution – just five new pieces and “one in, one out”. Fellow clothesaholics, I hope you’ll join me.