Foster, Walsh, and Fink Make 2024 Paris Olympic Team







Night two of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly brought waves of excitement throughout the arena with three new USA Swimming National Team athletes named to the 2024 Paris Olympic Team. Carson Foster (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mason Manta Rays) became a first-time Olympian when he touched first in the men’s 400m individual medley after placing third in the event at 2020 Olympic Team Trials – Swimming. Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia) also secured her first Olympic Team roster spot (100m butterfly) after breaking the world record on night one. Nic Fink (Morristown, N.J./Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club) became a two-time Olympian after claiming first place in the 100m breaststroke.

USA Swimming set another record in the stands during prelims, with 17,697 fans attending to watch the action. The session was the most attended prelims in history.

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – FINAL

1 – Carson Foster (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mason Manta Rays), 4:07.64

2 – Chase Kalisz (Baltimore, Md./Longhorn Aquatics), 4.09.39

3 – Jay Litherland (Alpharetta, Ga./Longhorn Aquatics), 4:12.34

Foster on making his first Olympic Team: “I was trying really hard to stay in my own lane. I immediately looked to my left (when I finished the race) and saw that I had won, and at that moment it was such a big relief. All the work and everything, mental and physical, that was such a relief, and also just being able to look over at my family and them going crazy.”

Women’s 100m Butterfly – FINAL

1 – Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia), 55.31

2 – Torri Huske (Arlington, Va./Arlington Aquatic Club), 55.52

3 – Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics), 55.62

Walsh on her support system: “Alex (Walsh) and Todd (DeSorbo) have been with me every step of the way since last Trials, and this was a full-circle moment for me and for them. This whole journey has been full of ups and downs. But I'm just really happy to be on such a high right now and have them alongside me experiencing it.”

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Semifinal

1 – Kieran Smith (Ridgefield, Conn./Ridgefield Aquatic Club), 1:45.39

2 – Luke Hobson (Reno, Nev./Longhorn Aquatics), 1:45.58

3 – Drew Kibler (Carmel, Ind./New York Athletic Club), 1:45.82

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinal

1 – Lilly King (Evansville, Ind./Indiana Swim Club), 1:05.57

2 – Kaitlyn Dobler (Portland, Ore./Trojan Swim Club), 1:06.42

3 – Emma Weber (Boulder, Colo./Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA), 1:06.48

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Semifinal

1 – Ryan Murphy (Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif./California Aquatics), 52.65

2 – Adam Chaney (Mason, Ohio/University of Florida), 53.08

3 – Jack Aikins (Atlanta, Ga./Swim Atlanta), 53.23

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – FINAL

1 – Nic Fink (Morristown, N.J./New York Athletic Club), 59.08

2 – Charlie Swanson (Richmond, Va./NOVA of Virginia), 59.16

3 – Josh Matheny (Pittsburgh, Pa./Indiana Swim Club), 59.23

Fink on the support from his wife: “It's great because I know she's always supported me at these meets and been my biggest fan and that's never been in doubt and vice versa. I was always her biggest fan, and we were always excited for our successes.”

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Semifinal

1 – Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Gator Swim Club), 1:55.25

2 – Claire Weinstein (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada), 1:55.86

3 – Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala./New York Athletic Club), 1:56.36

Competition continues through Sunday, June 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tomorrow’s finals feature the women’s 400m individual medley final, women’s 200m freestyle final, women’s 100m backstroke semifinal, men’s 100m backstroke final, women’s 100m breaststroke final, and women’s 200m freestyle final. Prelims will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while finals start at 8 p.m. ET. Meet information and the complete competition schedule can be found here.

Click here to see the full broadcast schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly. Live streams of all prelims sessions are available on the USA Swimming Network. Live results will be posted to @USASwimmingNews on X.





