Foster Moreau says he still has his signed Jimmy Graham jersey

It always seems to mean a little more when someone gets to play for the team they grew up supporting — Michael Mauti was at the New Orleans Saints’ “Rebirth” game after Hurricane Katrina in 2006, and the linebacker later got to block a punt of his own (against the Atlanta Falcons!) with Steve Gleason watching him.

Foster Moreau hasn’t experienced that kind of cinematic moment just yet, but he acknowledged how surreal it is to share a locker room with a player whose jersey he’s owned since he was a teenager. Initially a running back, Moreau converted to tight end at Jesuit High School, a position-switch his father noted by gifting him a Jimmy Graham jersey. Only it was signed, framed, and forbidden from being worn.

“Jimmy, right, was a dog. And he still is, honestly, he runs great,” Moreau said after Saturday’s training camp practice. “And so, it’s such a funny situation. You walk into the locker room, and oh my god, Jimmy Graham’s right there. It’s pretty funny. I actually have a signed Jimmy Graham autograph jersey in a shadow box that I had at my dad’s house, in my room. It’s a weird situation.”

The Saints have assembled one of the NFL’s most unique tight end rooms between Moreau, Graham, breakout pass-catcher Juwan Johnson, and not-really-a-tight end Taysom Hill (plus Lucas Krull and Jesse James, who are both in the mix). How they figure out each player’s specific role is a major storyline at training camp, but as Moreau noted, veterans like Graham have a lot to offer even with so many other talented players in the group.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire