Foster Moreau-to-Saints made too much sense not to happen

Come on, was there ever any doubt? The opportunity to come home and play for the team he grew up cheering for was too good for Foster Moreau to pass up. And the money doesn’t hurt: the Saints agreed to terms with Moreau on a three-year, $12 million deal including $8 million guaranteed and incentives totaling $3 million.

That’s quite a payout for a player the Saints’ doctors diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma just a few months ago, but Moreau and the team must feel very positive about his ability to help out right away. At the end of the day, this union just made too much sense.

Moreau gets to return to his hometown and be close to his parents, family, and lifelong friends while he continues to recover from cancer treatment. He’s reuniting with good teammates like his former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, safety Johnathan Abram (who was drafted with him in 2019), and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (who broke out in 2021 when he and Foster both set career-highs for receptions and receiving yards). Talk about a positive environment.

Hopefully it all works out as planned. The sooner Moreau is given the green light and declared cancer-free, the better. Having him in the lineup as a familiar target for his quarterback and an upgrade at a position of need should pay off in a big way. And beyond football, this is the best comeback story in the NFL. Going from a life-changing cancer diagnosis to signing a multiyear contract and potentially playing football in front of tens of thousands has to feel like a roller coaster. Good luck to Moreau in the weeks and months ahead.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire