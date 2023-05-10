Foster Moreau reportedly agrees to 3-year, $12M deal with Saints amid Hodgkin lymphoma recovery

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau said he was stepping away from football after his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in March. Two months later, he's in recovery and set for an amazing comeback.

Moreau is signing a 3-year, $12 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Moreau will reportedly get $8 million guaranteed and is expected to return to the field this season. He'll join former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans.

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau is headed to New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Locher)

After becoming one of the most productive tight ends in LSU history, Moreau was drafted 137th overall by the Raiders in 2019. He spent the last four seasons with the team.

The 26-year-old recorded a career-high 33 catches for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season.

In what Moreau called a "miraculous" development of his free agency, an anomaly in his physical for the Saints led to his diagnosis. Hodgkin lymphoma is a relatively aggressive form of cancer involving the body's immune system.

"I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance," Moreau wrote on Twitter in March.

Carr was one of many members of the NFL community to extend public support in response to Moreau's diagnosis. "Love you and we are here for you," Carr wrote on Twitter. "Praying for you brother!"

Now, Moreau is staying true to the statement he used to conclude the announcement of his diagnosis. "That said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a** and get back to doing what I love," he wrote.

As the 2023-2024 NFL schedule continues to trickle in, Moreau's debut for the Saints will be a special game to watch.