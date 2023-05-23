Foster Moreau fully participating at Saints organized team activities

#Saints TE Foster Moreau was not only present but participating today, running routes, catching passes. Everything. Two months after his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/lqtjZWIFLP — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 23, 2023

File this one under “Things you love to see.” Foster Moreau wasn’t just present for New Orleans Saints organized team activities on Tuesday — he was fully participating in the voluntary workouts after undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April.

Moreau has said that because his cancer was non-aggressive, he didn’t have to undergo intensive chemotherapy or radiation treatment, instead taking regularly-scheduled doses of medication specifically tailored to treat the disease. He hasn’t missed time in the weight room or the practice field, so he’s out there running routes and catching passes alongside the other Saints tight ends in his new No. 82 jersey.

Good for him. If Moreau’s feeling well enough to fully participate in offseason work now, he shouldn’t have any problems ramping up when the Saints reach training camp in late July. He’s expected to start with Juwan Johnson at tight end, doing most of his work inline as a blocker and sure-handed receiver while Johnson works from the slot as a big-play threat downfield. For now he’s just focused on picking up the offense and maintaining his rapport with quarterback Derek Carr.

