Foster likes what he's seen from Ada offense so far

Jun. 11—Joe Foster isn't new to the town of Ada, just the Ada High School football team.

The new offensive coordinator spent six years as an assistant coach at East Central University so he was no stranger to the tradition of Ada High football.

But it hits differently when you walk into the Craig McBroom Football Complex and start wearing the Block A.

"I'm excited to be a part of the tradition. You can feel the tradition when you walk into the building," Foster told The Ada News. "I think there's a lot of good people in this community and this school."

Foster was at East Central from 2014 to 2020. During that span, he went from the assistant offensive line coach to tight ends coach, to running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

Foster joined former ECU head coach Tim McCarty at Western Heights and was that team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season. He spent the last three years as the offensive coordinator at Lindsay High School. The Leopards averaged 42 points per game during their seven victories in 2023 and scored 34 points in a loss to Purcell and 30 points in a playoff loss to tradition-rich Davis.

"Joe is going to be a fantastic hire for us, bringing in a very creative offensive mindset. He is a guy that loves football and wants to be at Ada," said Ada head coach Wade Boyles. "Foster is considered by several people to be one of the brightest up-and-coming coaches in the state. We are very excited to have him in the maroon and white, representing the Block A."

Foster said the Ada offense accomplished a lot during a series of eight spring practice sessions last month.

"The kids have done a really good job of picking things up. There's a lot of similarities as far as terminology goes, but I think our kids have done a really good job of adjusting to the new system and the new wrinkles we've put in this spring," he said.

The Cougars finished 11-2 last fall and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals. Foster said that strong playoff run had Ada players ready to go to work this spring.

"They're really hungry to go build off what they did last year and take the next step. We have great kids here at Ada that are already buying into what we are doing," he said.

Foster has loved what he's seen from his offensive players so far, especially the Cougars in the trenches.

"I'm really excited about those guys up front. They're physical. They're tough. They love the game of football and they're going to be the leaders of this offense. They're really good," he said.

That's not to discount what Ada's skill players showed during the spring workouts.

"Our skill guys are working really hard. They're buying in and taking accountability for what we're doing. They're doing a great job too," he said.

Foster said the Cougars' bread and butter will be the run game but Ada will toss the ball around enough to keep opponents honest.

"I think you're going to see us be multiple. We're going to be able to run the football. That's what wins games," he said. "And we also want to be able to get our playmakers the ball in space."

Between now and the start of the 2024 Ada High football season, Foster believes the offense will continue to improve and gel.

"We just need to keep stacking good days together — just staying around each other and getting rep after rep after rep. If we do that, we're going to be exactly where we want to be," he said.