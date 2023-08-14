Fossil's quiet 'enforcer': Top-rated Colorado recruit Gage Ginther plays with 'mean streak'

Fossil Ridge's Gage Ginther (78) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on August 1, 2023.

There's plenty new for Fossil Ridge football this season.

New head coach Chris Tedford arrived in May after the school parted ways with former coach Jeff Fulton.

A bevy of three-year starters at key spots like quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker and safety are gone from last year's program-best 9-3 record, which included the school's first-ever Class 5A playoff win.

But the constant?

That would be Colorado's top-ranked Class of 2024 recruit and Tennessee commit Gage Ginther, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound senior offensive tackle who can do more than play bully ball with preternatural athleticism for his size.

He's the bridge between the SaberCats' recent past and its future, though the present is where Ginther hopes to leave his mark.

"I've definitely learned that it's on me to lead these guys now," Ginther said.

Continuing the tradition

Fort Collins has a rich tradition of big, talented offensive linemen who play big-time college football.

You don't have to look back very far, either.

Rocky Mountain's Ethan Thomason was a three-star recruit last year and a Brigham Young University signee. Fellow Fossil offensive tackle Trey Zuhn was a four-star Class of 2021 offensive tackle and started for Texas A&M last year.

Overall, nine of the Fort Collins' area's top 11 rated recruits have been offensive linemen.

Ginther is right there near the top. If the rankings stopped right now, he'd be the first Fort Collins player to be the top-rated Colorado recruit.

He may be competitive on the field, but Ginther isn't sweating the rankings, saying his recruitment is completely closed and he's solid on the Volunteers.

"It's cool to be No. 1, but if I get beat out for (the top spot), I still still believe I’m the best," Ginther said.

Fossil Ridge junior tackle Gage Ginther (78) looks toward the sideline between plays during the Canvas Community Classic against Fort Collins at Canvas Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Tedford is still getting to know his senior star, but he's seen enough. In fact, the former offensive lineman at Missouri Southern State said a main draw of this Fossil Ridge job was the chance to coach Ginther.

"He’s a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' player to coach at this level," Tedford said.

"He’s super athletic. He can move, and his footwork is phenomenal. He’s near the top of the pack in our sprints. It doesn't get much better at his position."

A quiet guy with a 'mean streak'

Talk to his teammates or coaches and they'll all say Ginther is largely quiet, a classic O-line trait.

Not surly or shy, just measured. And his confidence doesn't fully cross over to arrogance.

"I don’t like to draw attention to myself," Ginther said, acknowledging that his size makes him stand out anyway.

Like any teenager, though, the personality comes out around friends.

Ginther has been friends with the Kubat family after blocking for Tyler, a three-year SaberCats' starter at quarterback who is now at Lindenwood University.

"When he gets on the boat out at the lake, oh yeah, he gets way more outgoing," said Nick Kubat, Tyler's younger brother and a Fossil junior vying for the starting QB job. "Just picture a guy his size trying to, like, surf or wakeboard."

It's emblematic of how Ginther's evolved into his leadership style this fall.

He never had to be "the guy," with that aforementioned Class of 2023 full of longtime senior starters. Guys like Tyler Kubat, Dom Leone and Bryce Olson were some of his closest friends.

Fossil Ridge football players Jake Decklever (11) and Gage Ginther prepare to take on Loveland at PSD Stadium in Timnath on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

In starting over, he's taking teammates under his wing.

"He’ll show young guys the different steps and proper technique," said Fossil junior lineman Nate Ceschin, who trains with Ginther at Six Zero Football Academy in Parker. "Plus, he's just setting an example, always trying harder than everybody else on the field."

"He’s even helped the new coaches with some names."

"He’s basically like a big brother," Nick Kubat said. "He clowns you but he won’t let anybody else do it."

It's still more leadership by example than a fired-up pregame speech style, but he's finding his voice.

"He carries himself well," Tedford said. "There’s value in being the 'face of the franchise' for us, and he’s embracing that."

That helpfulness goes out the window against opposing defenders.

It's like a switch gets flipped.

"Yeah, I play pretty mean out there," said Ginther, whose "mean streak" comes from wrestling against older brother Cody (a 2021 5A state champion at Fossil) until focusing on football in high school.

"You do not want to be in his way," Nick Kubat said. "He's our enforcer."

Ginther routinely finishes blocks well down the field, using that quick-step athleticism to drive defenders off the line before finding linebackers and safeties to overwhelm.

He had 44 pancake blocks in 12 games last season, earning 5A all-state honorable mention honors — "I want first team this year," he said.

It's not just physical dominance for the sake of it.

Ginther stays on his assignments, opens up the right lanes for runners like SaberCats' returning rusher Colton Pawlak and allows for a versatile offense to flourish with his improving pass protection.

Sometimes, though, the aggression just flows, hardly a negative for an offensive lineman.

Take Fossil's playoff game vs. Regis Jesuit last November.

"A defensive end kept pulling off his helmet and the refs had to calm him down," Ceschin said. "And I think he blew the guy up a few plays later."

"Off the field, I think I'm a nice guy," Ginther said. "When I’m on the field, I just like to beat ‘em up."

Finishing in style

Ginther seems to have plenty of perspective and a maturity gained through his high-level recruitment.

He practically ran it, taking calls, planning his own official visits and "showing (his) loyalty" after committing to Tennessee by shutting down other offers — not a given in the cutthroat recruiting world.

Ginther will also graduate in December and enroll early at Tennessee, joining the Vols as early as bowl game practices.

"I'll be leaving before Christmas," he said, with an excited wistfulness.

He knows there's still room for improvement first. Tennessee coaches analyze his workout videos, directing Ginther on specifics to improve ahead of joining the rugged SEC.

Top among that are his hand punches and strikes in pass protection, something he "didn't really even learn until last year."

Though he sometimes self-admittedly needs training motivation from coaches and Six Zero trainers, he's fastidious about his body with a "prehab" routine including yoga and resistance band work to avoid knee issues common among offensive linemen.

"For me, it’s my job," Ginther said. "I love football, but it’s my life now. I realized I have to be more mature, more organized about everything."

There are also the on-field goals. He wants that first-team all-state nod. To get revenge for some losses last year.

And the satisfaction in being a senior leader who gets Fossil back to the playoffs, leading a rising group of SaberCats into this new era.

Beyond this season? Ginther could be the next SEC starting lineman from Fossil Ridge, following Zuhn's path from possible redshirt to starter.

"It’s all in his work ethic, how he pushes himself," Tedford said. "That is a kid that can go a long way."

