Fossil Ridge girls cross country caps breakthrough season with RunningLane national title

Add another accolade for the 2023 Fossil Ridge girls cross country team.

Just weeks after taking runner-up honors in a stacked 5A field at the Colorado state championships, the SaberCats won the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country championships in Huntsville, Ala., this past weekend.

On a muddy course and against a deep field that included several of the nation's top distance teams, Fossil Ridge placed three runners in the top 16 of the team race. Fossil was the only squad to score under 100 points with a total of 94.

Junior standout Tatum Berg led the way with a fourth-place finish in the gold team race, running a time of 18 minutes and 32.2 seconds.

Barrington (IL) was second with 112, while Brentwood (TN) was third with 136. Both those teams, plus Lovejoy (6th place) entered the event among the top 40 in the national rankings.

"I think it's hard to be recognized, because we're in such a big state and we're surrounded by the top teams in the nation," Fossil Ridge senior Alaire Serrell told MileSplit after the race.

"But we're just seen at the state level. Even though we might be third or second at state, coming out here and proving we can get first means a lot."

That was a common theme for the SaberCats this season.

Colorado running is the best of the best, with 4A champion Niwot and 5A champion Air Academy sitting at 1-2 in MileSplit's national girls' rankings.

Air Academy beat Fossil Ridge for the 5A title on Oct. 28, but the SaberCats bested No. 12 Mountain Vista for second place.

The national events have since only made that runner-up finish even more impressive.

On the same day as Fossil's win, Air Academy, Niwot and Mountain Vista made it a Colorado sweep, placing 1-2-3 at the Nike Cross Country Nationals in Oregon.

The weekend capped a breakthrough season for Fossil Ridge.

This RunningLane title was also Fossil's first win at a major national event and a major improvement from last season's fourth-place finish.

The SaberCats' win also made it four straight for Colorado girls teams in the event, with Mountain Vista winning in 2020 and 2022 while Niwot claimed the 2021 crown.

The second-place spot at state already marked the best team result in Fossil Ridge' 20-year program history, boys or girls.

On the boys side, Fort Collins placed 11th and Fossil Ridge finished 15th in the team standings.

The SaberCat girls may just be getting started, too.

Five of their top six scorers from state are back next year, though the competition gets even tougher with Niwot moving up to Class 5A.

Top Fossil Ridge runners at RunningLane Championships

Tatum Berg: 18:32.2 (Team race place = 4th)

Mia Williams: 18:42.5 (8th place)

Delaney Voronin: 18:53 (16th)

Maya DiGiallonardo: 19:17.3 (30th)

Avery Breitigam: 19:28.2 (36th)

The Fossil Ridge girls cross country team poses for a photo near a muddy finish line after winning the team race in the RunningLane Cross Country national championships on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Huntsville, Ala.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado running: Fossil Ridge girls win RunningLane cross country title