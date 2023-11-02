Fossil Ridge football's Nick Kubat named Blue Federal Credit Union's Athlete of the Week

Blue Federal Credit Union is partnering with the Coloradoan to honor our best Fort Collins-area high school athletes every week. Check coloradoan.com/sports every Monday to vote.

With the playoffs arriving this week, it's only fitting that the latest Blue Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Week is our first football winner!

Fossil Ridge quarterback Nick Kubat took top honors in the Fort Collins area for Oct. 22-28, helping the SaberCats rout rival Poudre 42-16 last Friday.

The junior torched the Impalas, and it only took one half. He was 9-of-11 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring strikes of 94 and 60 yards to build a 42-0 halftime lead.

The win also helped Fossil Ridge (5-5, 3-2 league) make the Class 5A playoffs as a No. 24 seed, the final team in the field.

Fossil Ridge's Nick Kubat (8) prepares to pass during a high school football game against Windsor at PSD Stadium in Timnath, Colo., on Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023. The SaberCats won 35-30.

Kubat, younger brother of former SaberCats QB star Tyler, has accounted for nearly 2,000 yards with 19 touchdowns to just six interceptions in his first season as varsity QB.

Kubat won the Blue Federal Credit Union fan poll with 54% of the 681 votes cast.

That beat out other fantastic performances from his fellow nominees:

Cash Altschwager, Wellington football (runner-up with 23%)

Isabel Allori, Liberty Common cross country

Kadence Marsh, Windsor volleyball

Mikaela Kendall, Heritage Christian cross country

View the full results:

