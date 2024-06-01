Fosbenner limits Shadowcats, helps Outlaws to 5-3 win

May 31—Joplin got a much needed outing from Xavier Fosbenner on the mound as he pitched the Outlaws to a 5-3 victory on Friday night at Joe Becker Stadium.

Fosbenner pitched into the sixth and recorded one out in the frame before Mason Wyant came in for the last eight outs.

Fosbenner allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits and four walks while striking out six Sherman Shadowcats on his way to his first win of the year. The sophomore from Missouri Baptist University took his earned run average down to 4.50 from what was north of 9.00 through 3 2/3 innings to start the season.

Fosbenner and Wyant are a part of a pitching staff that has only allowed three runs in the last 16 innings after allowing six runs to the Shadowcats in the first two innings on Thursday night.

But starter Will Newberry and reliever Sandro Adames shut it down after those two innings.

"We've had a number of guys step up in spots they weren't necessarily used to," head coach Brian Daly said. "But they kept filling it up, trusting their defense and letting their stuff work for them. We have a good catching corps, stellar defense — best in the league in my mind — and I think the more these guys start playing together, they'll start gelling."

Fosbenner's ability to pitch deep into the game is key for the Outlaws as they await more pitching to arrive this summer once those players' college season comes to an end.

Recent pitching performances have helped to get back-to-back wins for Joplin.

"Call it a win streak, baby. Two in a row. Call it a streak," Joplin's Carter Mize said.

Mize came up in the home half of the fourth inning with his team up 2-0. He was looking to make up for missing a pitch he thought he could handle in his previous at-bat.

He did by knocking a single through and driving in two runs to make it 4-0.

"I just barely missed on the at-bat prior and didn't want to miss it again. Obviously, I had two runners in scoring position and my job is to drive in runs and I'm glad I could come through for the team," Mize said.

That hit ended up being the difference maker as Sherman rallied a bit to score two in the sixth and another in the ninth.

Joplin (4-3) added some insurance with an unearned run in the seventh.

Mize finished 1 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Catcher Drake Lee was 2 for 3 in the game with a walk. Kahle Good added two hits in four at-bats and crossed the plate once.

The Outlaws drew six walks as a team and totaled eight hits. The Shadowcats (3-4) had seven hits and four walks while striking out 10 times. The visitors were led by Zach Henry and Alex Rangel's two hits apiece.

Gabe Russell's first-inning double drove in Mize to make it 2-0 early on.

Wyant showed a low arm angle on his left-handed delivery in his 2 2/3 innings of work earning the save. He didn't have a ton of velocity on his pitches but the angle and movement behind his pitches kept the Sherman hitters off balance.

"He can pitch. Yeah, he's not going to light up the radar gun on any given night, but, he can change speeds and throw three, four pitches for strikes on any count," Daly said. "That's very tough to hit."

Joplin is in sole possession of third place in the division with the win.

The Outlaws will look to keep up the "streak" that Mize mentioned and continue momentum through the weekend with a 7 p.m. start on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"100 percent. That's what we've been telling these guys. It's been a grind early on," Daly said. "A lot of these guys have been driving eight hours and then starting the next night. The effort's been unbelievable from top to bottom. I can't say enough about this group. Every guy has stepped up."