Forward Sasa Ciani is third Xavier Musketeer to enter NCAA's transfer portal

Xavier has lost its third player in the NCAA's transfer portal in as many days.

Freshman forward Sasa Ciani, one of three international additions by the Musketeers this season, has entered the portal, according to a report by VerbalCommits.

Xavier's recruiting window had closed this summer when it lost starting forwards Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle for the season. To add depth to the roster, the Musketeers added three international forwards in Lazar Djokovic, Gytis Nemeiksa and Ciani.

A 6-foot-9 forward from Slovenia, Ciani averaged 2.5 points over 13.2 minutes in 31 games. He made five starts for the Musketeers and shot 48.5% from the field. Ciani had a season-high 7 points twice (vs. Cincinnati, at Seton Hall) and a season-high 7 rebounds in a home win over St. John's.

Ciani becomes the third Xavier player to enter the transfer portal, joining guard Kam Craft and forward Kachi Nzeh.

