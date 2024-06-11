Forward Sanford leaves Cardiff Devils for Germany

Cole Sanford played for University of Alberta in home country Canada from 2016-20 [James Assinder]

Forward Cole Sanford is leaving Elite League club Cardiff Devils after three seasons.

The 28-year-old signed for Devils in 2021 after a brief stint with the Florida Everblades in America's East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

After being Cardiff's leading goalscorer in each of the last two seasons, Sanford will continue his career with German club ESV Kaufbeuren in 2024-25.

On social media Devils said: "We would like to wish Cole and his soon-to-be wife, Sammy, all the best on their next chapter."