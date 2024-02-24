Forward Plan wins Coral Trophy with storming finish

Ben Godfrey (left) timed his charge perfectly

Anthony Honeyball's Forward Plan won the Coral Trophy after a storming finish at Kempton Park.

The eight-year-old was part of the chasing pack on the home straight, with Al Dancer leading the three-mile chase.

But jockey Ben Godfrey timed his charge perfectly on the home straight, with the 15-2 chance taking victory by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

"It's the biggest win of my career. You need horses like this lad to put you in races like that," said Godfrey.

"To have him to go to war with in these very competitive races is what you do it for and why you get out of bed every morning. I'm delighted for the owners and Anthony."

Al Dancer, a 28-1 outsider, claimed second with 4-1 favourite Bowtogreatness finishing in third.

Elsewhere, Paul Nicholls said Aintree was a "possibility" for Kalif du Berlais after he completed a hat-trick in the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

The four-year-old saw off Givemefive after the final hurdle to give jockey Harry Cobden his 128th victory and to extend his lead at the top of the Jockeys' Championships standings.

"He's toughed it out, whether we rode him right I don't know but he's very much a horse for the future and we'll look after him. I'm thrilled with that," said Nicholls.

"He's had a hard race there and I'd say he won't run in the Triumph. Aintree is a possibility, I suppose, if we're happy. But he's won three so if we didn't run again it wouldn't be the end of the world.

"We've liked him for a long time - he's got it all, the size, the scope. To win three for a big horse like him is impressive enough as a juvenile."