Forward Magill to leave Aston Villa

Northern Ireland international forward Simone Magill will leave Aston Villa this month when her contract with the club comes to an end.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Villans this morning.

The 29-year-old joined Aston Villa in the summer 2022 transfer window after opting to leave former club Everton. Her Aston Villa career got off to the worst possible start with Magill sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury shortly after joining the Midlands club.

As a result of her long-term injury, Magill was able to make just three substitute appearances for Aston Villa in her first season with the club. The forward went on to play a greater role for The Villans this term. She featured in 14 of the club’s matches in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

With Magill’s current deal at Aston Villa set to end, she will move on to a new challenge in 2024/2025.

After Magill’s departure was announced, Aston Villa’s Head of Women’s Football, Lee Billiard said “Simone’s professionalism since her arrival in 2022 has been exemplary. Her hard-work and attitude in coming back from a terrible ACL injury was first class, and everyone at the football club was delighted to see her back on the pitch.

“We would like to thank Simone for her time in claret and blue and wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavours.”

Magill is the second player to leave Aston Villa this summer.