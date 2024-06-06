Forward Kachunga sign new Cambridge deal

Elias Kachunga is a once-capped Democratic Republic of Congo international [Getty Images]

Cambridge United forward Elias Kachunga has signed a new one-year deal with the League One club .

The 32-year-old moved to the Abbey Stadium after his release by Bolton last summer and scored six goals in 39 appearances for the the U's as they finished 18th last season, four points above the relegation zone.

Cambridge boss Garry Monk praised Kachunga, who started his career in Germany at Borussia Monchengladbach and featured in the Premier League with Huddersfield, as a "key member" of his squad last term.

"“His experience and quality as a footballer and his personality are invaluable assets," Monk said.