Forward Gale signs new Mansfield contract

James Gale scored three goals in 26 appearances in all competitions last season [Getty Images]

Mansfield Town forward James Gale has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.

Th 22-year-old, who had a year option remaining on his previous contract with the Stags, has scored seven goals in 48 appearances since moving to the One Call Stadium from non-league side Long Eaton United in the summer of 2021.

He made 17 of his 20 League Two appearances for Mansfield off the bench last season.

His only league goal of the campaign came in April's 4-1 victory at MK Dons - which was a win that proved pivotal in securing the Stags' promotion from League Two.