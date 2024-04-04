Forward Dinkci to join Freiburg from Bremen after Heidenheim loan

Heidenheim's Eren Dinkci celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Heidenheim and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Voith-Arena. Dinkci will join Freiburg from next season onwards from Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen, it was announced on 04 April. Tom Weller/dpa

Forward Eren Dinkci will join Freiburg from next season onwards from Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen, it was announced on Thursday.

Freiburg gave no details such as the length of the deal for Dinkci, who is on loan at Heidenheim this term where he has impressed with eight goals and four assists for the top flight debutants.

"The people in charge at Freiburg approached me relatively early on and gave me a good feeling right from the start. It was clear to me then that I wanted to pursue this path. I think I have a flow right now and I would like to take that with me to Freiburg," Dinkci said.

Dinkci had a Bremen contract until 2025 but that reportedly a release clause, with Freiburg set to pay around €5 million ($5.4 million) for the 22-year-old.

Dinkci is the second former Bremen academy player to leave the club in summer as Nick Woltemade is set to join VfB Stuttgart.