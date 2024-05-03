Forward Brandt re-signs with Devils

Cardiff Devils forward Riley Brandt has been a fixture since the middle of the 2021-22 season [James Assinder]

Cardiff Devils forward Riley Brandt has re-signed with the Elite League team.

The 27-year-old Canadian originally joined Devils midway through the 2021-22 season and quickly became a fan favourite with his hard-hitting approach.

That season he went on to win the Play-off Championship with the Devils and was one of the first players re-signed for 2022-23.

Devils head Coach Pete Russell said: "Riley is a heart-and-soul guy and as much as the fans love him, his team-mates love him more.

"He played a bigger role for us this season than he did in the past and the energy he brings night in and night out is infectious.

"I am very pleased to have Riley back for another season and I know the fans will be pleased to see him return for 2024-25."