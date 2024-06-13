Forward Ash agrees to stay at Torquay United

Brad Ash brings a wealth of experience from National League South to Torquay's squad [Rex Features]

Torquay United forward Brad Ash has signed a new one-year contract at the National League South club.

The 28-year-old was Torquay's top scorer last season, finding the net 14 times in 42 starts.

He moved to Plainmoor 12 months ago having previously played for Weymouth, Chippenham Town and Weston-Super-Mare.

He is the first player from last season's squad who was out of contract to opt to stay at the club since Paul Wotton took over as Gulls boss under new owners last month.

