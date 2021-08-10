Forum Capital Advisors Introduces Forum CRE Income Fund (“FCREIF”)

Forum Capital Advisors
·3 min read

New Fund designed to meet investor demand for commercial real estate debt strategies

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Capital Advisors, LLC, a boutique asset management firm and affiliate of Denver-based Forum Investment Group, announced the launch of its latest investment offering: the Forum CRE Income Fund (“FCREIF”), a ‘40-Act private placement continuously-offered closed-end tender fund focusing on investment opportunities within commercial real estate debt. FCREIF offers high-net-worth individuals, institutions, family offices and financial intermediaries access to commercial real estate debt and represents a restructuring of the firm’s successful Forum Integrated Income Fund (“FIIF”), which closed in December 2020 with $50 million.

“Based on the strong performance of our first debt offering, Forum Integrated Income Fund, and in response to feedback from many of our investors who wanted to add to their investment, we have listened and taken action with the introduction of FCREIF,” said Forum Founder & CEO, Darren Fisk. “FCREIF is designed to provide access to commercial real estate debt investments at a time when investors are looking for better portfolio diversification alternatives and new income options. We are really excited about FCREIF and look forward to providing investors with a new opportunity to access the commercial real estate debt space.”

Commercial real estate debt is an asset class that is not traditionally easily accessible to retail investors and is an alternative potential source of income and diversification at a time when both are hard to find. Forum has a track record of delivering commercial real estate debt opportunities, and FCREIF brings sophisticated real estate asset management directly to investors at a relatively reasonable investment minimum.

Research suggests that retail investors are traditionally under-allocated to alternative investments and real estate, especially when compared to institutional investors. FCREIF strives to be a real estate investment that is not burdened with high fees and low liquidity, or highly correlated with S&P 500 and other traditional assets. FCREIF provides a limited liquidity feature1, and has historically exhibited low correlation to the broad stock market, which can help diversify and insulate portfolios.

To learn more, visit www.FCREIF.com.

About Forum Investment Group
Forum Investment Group—with affiliate entities Forum Real Estate Group and Forum Capital Advisors—is a private real estate investment firm with expertise and an emphasis on multifamily investing throughout real estate cycles and across the full capital stack. The firm offers real estate acquisition, development and debt investments and has established a solid track record of generating reliable current income with an attractive risk/return profile and building long-term value and appreciation for investors. Affiliate entity Forum Capital Advisors, LLC (“FCA”), formed in 2018, is a registered investment adviser and manager of the firm’s fund investment vehicles. For more information, visit www.ForumRE.com.

1 Each quarterly repurchase offer will ordinarily be limited to the repurchase of 5% of the weighted average number of shares outstanding in the prior calendar year (or 20% in each calendar year). A 2.00% early redemption fee payable to the Fund will be charged with respect to the repurchase of a shareholder's shares at any time prior to the day immediately preceding the one-year anniversary of a shareholder's purchase of the shares. See the memorandum for additional details.

Important Investment Considerations

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 303.501.8804 or visit www.FCREIF.com Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that an investor may receive little or no return on his, her or its investment or that an investor may lose part or all of such investment. Therefore, investors should consider carefully the following principal risks before investing in the Fund. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its performance or investment objectives or achieve any targeted rate of return or return of capital or any target distribution yield. Shareholders may lose some or all of their invested capital, and prospective investors should not purchase the Fund' shares unless they can readily bear the consequence of such loss. Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers. There is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of the shares they desire in a quarterly repurchase offer. The Fund's investments are also subject to liquidity risk. Funds with principal investment strategies that involve securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations, derivatives or securities with substantial market and credit risk tend to have the greatest exposure to liquidity risk.

As a non-diversified investment company, the Fund may invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of one or more issuers. The Fund may therefore be more susceptible than a diversified fund to being adversely affected by events impacting a single borrower, geographic location, security or investment type. The Fund's investments in real estate debt are expected to be secured by real estate assets. The Fund's concentration in the real estate sector may increase the volatility of the Fund's returns and may also expose the Fund to the risk of economic downturns in this sector to a greater extent than if its portfolio also included investments in other sectors. Further, there is no limit regarding the amount of Fund assets that may be invested in any single geographic area within the United States. To the extent the Fund concentrates its investments in a limited number of assets or geographic areas, the Fund will be subject to certain risks relating to concentrated investments. Commercial real estate debt instruments (e.g., mortgages, mezzanine loans and preferred equity) that are secured by commercial property are subject to risks of delinquency and foreclosure and risks of loss that are greater than similar risks associated with loans made on the security of single-family residential properties. The Fund expects to invest a portion of its assets in pools or tranches of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)*. In a rising interest rate environment, the value of CMBS may be adversely affected when payments on underlying mortgages do not occur as anticipated, resulting in the extension of the security's effective maturity and the related increase in interest rate sensitivity of a longer-term instrument. Subordinate CMBS are also subject to greater credit risk than those CMBS that are more highly rated. Mortgage loans on commercial properties generally lack standardized terms, which may complicate their structure and increase due diligence costs. Commercial mortgage loans also tend to have shorter maturities than single-family residential mortgage loans and are generally not fully amortizing, which means that they may have a significant principal balance or “balloon” payment due on maturity.

Placement Agent: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

*A security backed by commercial and multifamily mortgages rather than residential real estate.

Media Contact:
ForumRealEstate@wearecsg.com


Recommended Stories

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • How to Start Investing — Democratize Finance for All

    Sponsored Content - Image provided by Robinhood Building wealth and creating solid financial security are longed by many who have experienced firsthand going from the Great Recession to a global pandemic in recent years. For some, the best way to accomplish this is through a savings account that can offer a marginal interest rate because the concept of putting money to work through investing can seem too complicated. In reality, investing allows for the pursuit of a more significant return over

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • A crypto exchange just agreed to pay $10 million to settle an SEC probe claiming it failed to register

    Commissioner Hester Peirce, who has often publicly criticized SEC rulings, argued that the agency had held Poloniex to an unworkable standard.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from Florida with 100% Vaccination of Guests and Crew

    Company Goes to Great Lengths to Prioritize Health and Safety of its Guests, Crew and the Communities VisitedMIAMI, Aug. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, is pleased to report that today Judge Williams ruled in its favor granting a preliminary injunction which paves the way for the Company’s three brands to re

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Pandemic spurs flight of top earners from debt-laden South Africa

    Cape Town restaurateur Adrian Hochman watched over the years as friends packed up and emigrated, but rationalised that power cuts, the threat of crime and an uncertain future were simply part of doing business in South Africa. That was before a global pandemic took its toll on Africa's most industrialised economy. Next year he leaves for Canada.

  • UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods raises prices, scrambles to keep up with inflation

    Tyson Foods Inc cannot increase prices for chicken and prepared foods fast enough to keep pace with rising costs for raw materials like grain, Chief Executive Donnie King said on Monday, after the company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings. Tyson has increased prices for restaurant customers to offset inflation and plans to raise retail prices on Sept. 5, King said on a conference call with analysts. "Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point," King said.

  • DraftKings In Rally Mode After Gartley Buy Signal

    The correction may have come to an end, setting the stage for a rally that could easily exceed the first quarter peak.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Lots of Selling and no Buying from Coinbase Global's, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insiders since the IPO

    Insiders take companies public in order to raise capital, reduce risk, and with that, improve the chances in the competitive landscape. However, some companies are taken public, at least in part, to allow venture capitalists, insiders and private investors to cash out. That is why we are going to take a look at what insiders have been doing since the IPO of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.