Fortunes turn for Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner with early exit from Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Golf is a fickle game – one day you’re Collin Morikawa, on top of the FedEx Cup point standings, or Dustin Johnson, the defending tournament champion, or Kevin Kisner, the winner of last week’s tournament and more than a million dollars.

On Friday, all three had missed the cut at the Northern Trust. In all, 75 of the 123 players at Liberty National Golf Club made the weekend with scores of 1-under 141 or better.

But the trio of Morikawa, Johnson and Kisner can take solace that while they will have the weekend off, at least they live to play another week in the playoffs as they are safely inside the top 70 who will advance to next week’s BMW Championship. In other words, we’re saying they still have a chance at the pot of gold at the end of the FedEx Cup rainbow in Atlanta.

Collin Morikawa

The reigning British Open champion said he wanted to save his energy for the Tour Championship in Atlanta, but he probably didn’t mean to do so by missing the cut and have the weekend off. It’s just his fifth missed cut in an individual stroke-play event and sixth overall as a pro. A first-round 2-over 73 was the result of a poor day off the tee that led to Morikawa hitting just nine greens in regulation. He was bogey-free on Friday until a double at the last, but his fate was sealed by that point. He lost more than two strokes to the field on the greens and made only five birdies in 36 holes.

Dustin Johnson

The World No. 2 won this tournament at TPC Boston a year ago by 11 strokes. This time, he shot 1-under 70 without a driver – he cracked his gamer shortly before his round got underway and didn’t have a backup with him – on Thursday and opened with a double bogey at No. 10 and straddled the cutline most of the day as he made three birdies and two bogeys, including one at his final hole. Johnson missed a 5-foot putt at nine that did him in, but he clearly wasn’t comfortable off the tee with his replacement driver as he lost 2.6 strokes to the field off the tee. It’s his fourth missed cut of the year and second in his last three starts.

Kevin Kisner

What a difference less than a week makes. Kisner, the winner of a six-man sudden-death playoff at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, is heading down the road after shooting 8-over 152. Kisner made a triple bogey and a double on Thursday to put himself behind the 8-Ball with a 76 and shot 74 on Friday despite making five birdies. He ranked worse than 110th for two rounds in SG: Off the Tee, SG: Tee to Green and SG: Around the Green. That’s a recipe for a sure-fired missed cut. It was his 10th missed cut in 25 starts this season.

Phil Mickelson

The reigning PGA Championship winner has the weekend off for the ninth times in 22 starts this season. After a 73 on Thursday, his round went off the rails at the turn. He made a bogey at No. 10 to fall back to even for the day and then rinsed two balls at the par-3 11th en route to a triple-bogey six. He made three birdies in a row beginning at No. 13 but it was too little too late. Mickelson ranked No. 116 out of 123 competitors in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and did nothing to improve his chances of earning a captain’s pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He also will have to sweat out the weekend to see if he makes the BMW Championship. He’s currently projected to be on the right side of the cutline for next week’s second leg of the FedEx Cup at No. 68.

Daniel Berger

The winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am struggled with the short stick. He lost more than two strokes to the field on the greens in both rounds. He missed just his third cut in 19 starts and first since the Masters. But he’s projected at No. 23 in the FedEx Cup and still in good shape to make a run to Atlanta.

Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard’s chances took a serious hit when he opened with a snowman on his first hole of the tournament, No. 10. He shot 41 for his first nine holes. He lost more than five strokes to the field tee to green on Thursday and that was too much to overcome. Garcia, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship, missed his ninth cut in 22 starts this season. He’s safe for the BMW Championship – projected at No. 45.

