Fortuna Sittard bring in former Hadjuk Split forward on a free transfer

Fortuna Sittard have announced the signing of 34-year-old striker Ante Erceg on a free transfer. The Croatian forward has signed a deal for two years after his contract with previous club NK Istra came to an end when the Croatian season finished. Last year the experienced forward grabbed six goals and three assists in 21 games for the club during the regular season.

During his career so far Erceg has played in countries like Denmark, the UAE and Hungary. In total he has played 325 games and scored 90 goals in his career. His best spell was with Hadjuk Split. During his time with the Croatian giants he scored 26 goals in 56 games and grabbed 15 assists.

Sittard need to find support for striker Kaj Sierhius, who led the side in both goals (12) and assists (4). The second top scorer was Iñigo Córdoba and Alen Halilovic with four apiece. Erceg has impressive numbers in terms of assists, and if he can also chip in with a few goals it should certainly help the side.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson