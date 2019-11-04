Fortnite player Jarvis Kaye banned for life over aimbot cheat

Faze Clan member Jarvis Kaye was banned from Fortnite for using a popular cheat: YouTube

A professional Fortnite player has been permanently banned from playing the hugely popular video game for cheating.

Jarvis Kaye, who is a member of the eSports team FaZe Clan, revealed in an emotional YouTube video that he received the ban for uploading videos that showed him using aimbots in the game in order to improve the accuracy of his shooting.

He told his nearly 2 million subscribers that he was unaware that such actions would lead to a ban.

“All I was thinking about whilst I was making those videos was just how entertaining and interesting these videos would be for you guys to watch,” Mr Kaye said.

“It didn’t even cross my mind to think that I could be banned for life from Fortnite from those videos. I just want to be clear that this is the first time that I have ever done anything like this and of course I have never done this in a competitive game mode at all.”

Aimbots are one of the most popular ways of cheating on Fortnite, as they allow players to shoot competitors without having to take careful aim.

The use of aimbot software is forbidden under Fortnite's rules and cheaters risk having their account locked and deleted if they are caught using it. Some versions of the cheat have even been found to contain dangerous malware that puts users at risk of having their private data stolen.

Epic Games maintains a zero tolerance policy on cheaters and in 2018 acquired Finnish security firm Kamu in an attempt to crack down on players in breach of its rules.

I’m going to take accountability for my actions and I understand completely why this has happened, I just wish I had known how severe the consequences were at the time and I would have never thought about doing it. I love all of you who still support me, this is not the end. — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) November 3, 2019

Mr Kaye broke down in tears as he explained that he would never be able to play Fortnite or create Fortnite-related content for his YouTube and Twitch channels.

He apologised to Fortnite developers Epic Games and pleaded with pleaded with them to reconsider the ban.

“Epic Games you know I know how big of a mistake I’ve made and I’m truly like so sorry. Epic, I know I have to take accountability for my actions and I’m going to do my best to accept any punishment that comes my way.

“I’m not trying to find a quick road out but being banned forever is just – a lifetime ban – is just, I just didn’t this would happen.”

Some of his fans voiced their support for him through the hashtag #FreeJarvis in an attempt to get his account reinstated.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software," a spokesperson for Epic Games told The Independent.

"When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly."

