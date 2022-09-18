Fortinet payout: Max Homa's back-to-back worth $2.7 million

For the second straight year, Max Homa is the winner of the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

Homa edged Danny Willett by a shot after a wild final hole Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and earned the nearly $1.5 million winner's check. At $1,440,000 to be exact, this year's first-place prize was $180,000 more than what Homa won a year ago.

Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for the 2022 Fortinet Championship: