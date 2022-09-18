Fortinet payout: Max Homa's back-to-back worth $2.7 million
For the second straight year, Max Homa is the winner of the season-opening Fortinet Championship.
Homa edged Danny Willett by a shot after a wild final hole Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and earned the nearly $1.5 million winner's check. At $1,440,000 to be exact, this year's first-place prize was $180,000 more than what Homa won a year ago.
Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for the 2022 Fortinet Championship:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Max Homa
500
1,440,000
2
Danny Willett
300
872,000
3
Taylor Montgomery
190
552,000
4
Byeong Hun An
123
360,000
4
Justin Lower
123
360,000
6
Rickie Fowler
92
270,000
6
Nick Taylor
92
270,000
6
Sahith Theegala
92
270,000
9
Harris English
75
218,000
9
Davis Thompson
75
218,000
9
Brendon Todd
75
218,000
12
Zac Blair
54
140,667
12
Joseph Bramlett
54
140,667
12
Thomas Detry
54
140,667
12
Tom Hoge
54
140,667
12
Brian Stuard
54
140,667
12
Adam Svensson
54
140,667
12
Harrison Endycott
54
140,667
12
Paul Haley II
54
140,667
12
Matt Kuchar
54
140,667
21
Zecheng Dou
40
87,200
21
Mark Hubbard
40
87,200
21
Robby Shelton
40
87,200
21
Matt Wallace
40
87,200
25
Emiliano Grillo
28
55,273
25
Kramer Hickok
28
55,273
25
Beau Hossler
28
55,273
25
Mackenzie Hughes
28
55,273
25
Russell Knox
28
55,273
25
Denny McCarthy
28
55,273
25
Ben Taylor
28
55,273
25
Jimmy Walker
28
55,273
25
Hideki Matsuyama
28
55,273
25
Cameron Percy
28
55,273
25
Austin Smotherman
28
55,273
36
Aaron Baddeley
17
36,457
36
Alex Noren
17
36,457
36
Will Gordon
17
36,457
36
Brandon Hagy
0
36,457
36
S.H. Kim
17
36,457
36
Taylor Moore
17
36,457
36
Vincent Norrman
17
36,457
43
Wyndham Clark
10
24,760
43
Brice Garnett
10
24,760
43
Scott Harrington
10
24,760
43
Stephan Jaeger
10
24,760
43
Chris Kirk
10
24,760
43
Andrew Putnam
10
24,760
43
Alex Smalley
10
24,760
43
Chris Stroud
10
24,760
51
Chris Gotterup
0
19,480
51
James Hahn
7
19,480
51
Matthias Schwab
7
19,480
51
Greyson Sigg
7
19,480
55
Jacob Bridgeman
0
18,560
55
Andrew Landry
6
18,560
55
Nate Lashley
6
18,560
55
Adam Schenk
6
18,560
59
Troy Merritt
5
17,840
59
Matti Schmid
5
17,840
59
Brandt Snedeker
5
17,840
59
J.J. Spaun
5
17,840
59
Kevin Streelman
5
17,840
64
Austin Eckroat
4
17,280
64
Gary Woodland
4
17,280
66
Lucas Glover
4
17,040
67
Nick Hardy
3
16,720
67
Ben Martin
3
16,720
67
Taylor Pendrith
3
16,720
70
Michael Thompson
3
16,320
70
Nick Watney
3
16,320
72
Doug Ghim
3
16,000
72
C.T. Pan
3
16,000