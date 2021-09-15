Fortinet Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

The new PGA Tour season is officially here and if it feels like the 2020-21 super season just ended, that’s because it did. Just 11 days after Patrick Cantlay was crowned the Tour Championship winner and the FedEx Cup champion, the PGA Tour is ramping back up with the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The event was formerly known as the Safeway Open.

While several big names take a bit of downtime, including those who will play next week’s Ryder Cup, the field is highlighted by world No. 1 Jon Rahm (a European Ryder Cupper), recently-named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ (who won this event in 2019) and Max Homa.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the Fortinet Championship. All times listed are ET.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

10:00 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Brandon Hagy

10:11 a.m.

Michael Kim, Pat Perez, Jamie Lovemark

10:22 a.m.

Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, J.J. Spaun

10:33 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Emiliano Grillo

10:44 a.m.

Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett

10:55 a.m.

Andrew Landry, J.B. Holmes, Adam Long

11:06 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Martin Trainer

11:17 a.m.

Ted Potter Jr., Chris Stroud, Peter Uihlein

11:28 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Luke List

11:39 a.m.

Aaron Rai, Seth Reeves, Kurt Kitayama

11:50 a.m.

Lee Hodges, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

12:01 a.m.

David Skinns, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Yu

12:12 a.m.

Dawie van der Walt, Paul Barjon, Kristoffer Ventura

3:10 p.m.

John Huh, Tom Hoge, Doc Redman

3:21 p.m.

D.J. Trahan, Harold Varner III, Cameron Percy

3:32 p.m.

Brendan Steele, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Maverick McNealy

3:43 p.m.

Jim Herman, Sebastian Munoz, C.T. Pan

3:54 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Matt Kuchar

4:05 p.m.

Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker, Will Zalatoris

4:15 p.m.

Scott Piercy, Chesson Hadley, Roger Sloan

4:27 p.m.

Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith

4:38 p.m.

James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Denny McCarthy

4:49 p.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Mito Pereira, Max McGreevy

5:00 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala, Greyson Sigg

5:11 p.m.

Ben Kohles, Joshua Creel, Brandon Wu

5:22 p.m.

David Lipsky, Hayden Buckley, Turk Pettit

10th tee

Tee time

Players

10:00 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, David Hearn, Kramer Hickok

10:11 a.m.

Russell Knox, Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka

10:22 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Sean O’Hair, Talor Gooch

10:33 a.m.

Kevin Na, Nate Lashley, Chez Reavie

10:44 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim

10:55 a.m.

Cameron Champ, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Tway

11:06 a.m.

Cameron Tringale, Hank Lebioda, Doug Ghim

11:17 a.m.

Brice Garnett, Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

11:28 a.m.

Danny Lee, Scott Brown, Nick Watney

11:39 a.m.

Chase Seiffert, Nick Hardy, Taylor Moore

11:50 a.m.

Scott Gutschewski, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

12:01 a.m.

Curtis Thompson, Justin Lower, Trevor Werbylo

12:12 a.m.

Jared Wolfe, Callum Tarren, John Augenstein

3:10 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Jason Dufner, Brian Stuard

3:21 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Tyler McCumber

3:32 p.m.

Ryan Moore, Bo Van Pelt, Kelly Kraft

3:43 p.m.

Tyler Duncan, William McGirt, Kevin Stadler

3:54 p.m.

J.T. Poston, Charles Howell III, Kevin Chappell

4:05 p.m.

Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Charley Hoffman

4:15 p.m.

Ryan Armour, Jonas Blixt, Aaron Baddeley

4:27 p.m.

Seung-Yul Noh, Mark Hubbard, Bronson Burgoon

4:38 p.m.

Alex Smalley, Trey Mullinax, Davis Riley

4:49 p.m.

Bo Hoag, Jim Knous, Josh McCarthy

5:00 p.m.

Vincent Whaley, Austin Smotherman, Andrew Novak

5:11 p.m.

Michael Gligic, Taylor Pendrith, Quade Cummins

5:22 p.m.

Brett Drewitt, Chad Ramey, Michael Duncan

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app. All times ET.

Thursday, Sept. 16

TV

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

TV

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

TV

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 4-9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 4-9 p.m.

