Fortinet Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

The new PGA Tour season is officially here and if it feels like the 2020-21 super season just ended, that’s because it did. Just 11 days after Patrick Cantlay was crowned the Tour Championship winner and the FedEx Cup champion, the PGA Tour is ramping back up with the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The event was formerly known as the Safeway Open.

While several big names take a bit of downtime, including those who will play next week’s Ryder Cup, the field is highlighted by world No. 1 Jon Rahm (a European Ryder Cupper), recently-named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ (who won this event in 2019) and Max Homa.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the Fortinet Championship. All times listed are ET.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 10:00 a.m. Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Brandon Hagy 10:11 a.m. Michael Kim, Pat Perez, Jamie Lovemark 10:22 a.m. Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, J.J. Spaun 10:33 a.m. Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Emiliano Grillo 10:44 a.m. Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett 10:55 a.m. Andrew Landry, J.B. Holmes, Adam Long 11:06 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Martin Trainer 11:17 a.m. Ted Potter Jr., Chris Stroud, Peter Uihlein 11:28 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Luke List 11:39 a.m. Aaron Rai, Seth Reeves, Kurt Kitayama 11:50 a.m. Lee Hodges, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh 12:01 a.m. David Skinns, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Yu 12:12 a.m. Dawie van der Walt, Paul Barjon, Kristoffer Ventura 3:10 p.m. John Huh, Tom Hoge, Doc Redman 3:21 p.m. D.J. Trahan, Harold Varner III, Cameron Percy 3:32 p.m. Brendan Steele, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Maverick McNealy 3:43 p.m. Jim Herman, Sebastian Munoz, C.T. Pan 3:54 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Matt Kuchar 4:05 p.m. Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker, Will Zalatoris 4:15 p.m. Scott Piercy, Chesson Hadley, Roger Sloan 4:27 p.m. Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith 4:38 p.m. James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Denny McCarthy 4:49 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Mito Pereira, Max McGreevy 5:00 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala, Greyson Sigg 5:11 p.m. Ben Kohles, Joshua Creel, Brandon Wu 5:22 p.m. David Lipsky, Hayden Buckley, Turk Pettit

10th tee

Tee time Players 10:00 a.m. Andrew Putnam, David Hearn, Kramer Hickok 10:11 a.m. Russell Knox, Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka 10:22 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Sean O’Hair, Talor Gooch 10:33 a.m. Kevin Na, Nate Lashley, Chez Reavie 10:44 a.m. Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim 10:55 a.m. Cameron Champ, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Tway 11:06 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Hank Lebioda, Doug Ghim 11:17 a.m. Brice Garnett, Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs 11:28 a.m. Danny Lee, Scott Brown, Nick Watney 11:39 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Nick Hardy, Taylor Moore 11:50 a.m. Scott Gutschewski, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young 12:01 a.m. Curtis Thompson, Justin Lower, Trevor Werbylo 12:12 a.m. Jared Wolfe, Callum Tarren, John Augenstein 3:10 p.m. Troy Merritt, Jason Dufner, Brian Stuard 3:21 p.m. Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Tyler McCumber 3:32 p.m. Ryan Moore, Bo Van Pelt, Kelly Kraft 3:43 p.m. Tyler Duncan, William McGirt, Kevin Stadler 3:54 p.m. J.T. Poston, Charles Howell III, Kevin Chappell 4:05 p.m. Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Charley Hoffman 4:15 p.m. Ryan Armour, Jonas Blixt, Aaron Baddeley 4:27 p.m. Seung-Yul Noh, Mark Hubbard, Bronson Burgoon 4:38 p.m. Alex Smalley, Trey Mullinax, Davis Riley 4:49 p.m. Bo Hoag, Jim Knous, Josh McCarthy 5:00 p.m. Vincent Whaley, Austin Smotherman, Andrew Novak 5:11 p.m. Michael Gligic, Taylor Pendrith, Quade Cummins 5:22 p.m. Brett Drewitt, Chad Ramey, Michael Duncan

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app. All times ET.

Thursday, Sept. 16

TV

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

TV

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

TV

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 4-9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 4-9 p.m.

