After Forte's scratch, who's the favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Here's a look
With Saturday morning’s news that Kentucky Derby favorite Forte has been scratched from the race, favoritism is a two-horse battle.
As of 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice are the co-favorites for the Kentucky Derby at 9-2 odds.
2023 Kentucky Derby winner: Mage, who had 16-1 odds, pulls ahead to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Angel of Empire, trained by Louisville’s Brad Cox, won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 1 at Oaklawn Park and is 4-1-0 in five career starts. Tapit Trice, trained by Todd Pletcher, won the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 8 at Keeneland and is 4-0-1 in five career starts.
As of Saturday evening, Derma Sotogake and Two Phil’s are both co-third choices at 8-1 odds.
Derma Sotogake is one of two Japan-breds in the field and enters off a victory in the Group 2 UAE Derby on March 25 at Meydan. Two Phil’s won the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on March 25 at Turfway Park.
Kentucky Derby 2023 live updates: Latest on field, odds and highlights from Churchill Downs
More from 2023 Kentucky Derby: Forte, the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, scratched 10 hours before race at Churchill Downs
The longest shots on the board are Jace's Road and King Russell at 30-1 odds.
Since Monday’s draw, five horses — Skinner, Practical Move, Forte, Lord Miles and Continuar — have been scratched from a Kentucky Derby field that now includes 18 contenders.
