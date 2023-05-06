After Forte's scratch, who's the favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Here's a look

With Saturday morning’s news that Kentucky Derby favorite Forte has been scratched from the race, favoritism is a two-horse battle.

As of 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice are the co-favorites for the Kentucky Derby at 9-2 odds.

Angel of Empire, trained by Louisville’s Brad Cox, won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 1 at Oaklawn Park and is 4-1-0 in five career starts. Tapit Trice, trained by Todd Pletcher, won the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 8 at Keeneland and is 4-0-1 in five career starts.

Kentucky Derby contender Tapit Trice breezes with exercise rider Amelia Green aboard during a Friday morning workout at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day May 5, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

As of Saturday evening, Derma Sotogake and Two Phil’s are both co-third choices at 8-1 odds.

Derma Sotogake is one of two Japan-breds in the field and enters off a victory in the Group 2 UAE Derby on March 25 at Meydan. Two Phil’s won the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on March 25 at Turfway Park.

The longest shots on the board are Jace's Road and King Russell at 30-1 odds.

Since Monday’s draw, five horses — Skinner, Practical Move, Forte, Lord Miles and Continuar — have been scratched from a Kentucky Derby field that now includes 18 contenders.

