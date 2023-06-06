<p>Each week, members of the national media vote on the nation's top contenders on the Triple Crown trail in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) Top Thoroughbred Poll.

The Three-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up to and through the Triple Crown. Rankings are based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 voting system. First place votes are in parentheses.

AMERICA'S TOP 3-YEAR-OLD THOROUGHBREDS FOR JUNE 5, 2023

</p>

<p><a href="https://www.americasbestracing.net/the-sport/2023-forte-tops-ntra-triple... More...</a></p>

Forte Tops NTRA Triple Crown Poll Heading Into Belmont Stakes originally appeared on NBC Sports