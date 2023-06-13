Each week, members of the national media vote on the nation's top contenders on the Triple Crown trail in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) Top Thoroughbred Poll.

The Three-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up to and through the Triple Crown. Rankings are based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 voting system. First place votes are in parentheses.

AMERICA'S TOP 3-YEAR-OLD THOROUGHBREDS FOR JUNE 12, 2023

Read More...

Forte Tops Final Triple Crown Poll, Belmont Stakes Win Moves Arcangelo to No. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports