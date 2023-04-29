Forte, Todd Pletcher’s other Kentucky Derby contenders get final works at Churchill Downs

For trainer Todd Pletcher, the hard work is finished. Now, he waits, which can be just as tough.

“You just keep your fingers crossed at all times,” he said.

Pletcher’s three contenders for the 2023 Kentucky Derby all put in their final workouts Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.

Now it’s about keeping the trio as happy and healthy as possible before the race.

“We’ll obviously be looking over them closely at all times,” Pletcher said. “We’ll do some gate schooling, some paddock schooling and some maintenance gallops.”

Likely Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was timed in 49.80 seconds for four furlongs.

“I liked Forte’s breeze,” Pletcher said. “I know it wasn’t flashy in terms of the speed or the final time, but he got into a really good rhythm. He was moving great, getting over the ground really well.”

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. has been aboard Forte in all seven of his races, including six victories, and also was pleased with the work.

Kentucky Derby contender Forte is worked by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. at the track Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Irad Ortiz Jr.: Forte jockey 'feeling really good' as he chases first Kentucky Derby win

“He does everything I ask him to do,” Ortiz said. “That’s what gives you confidence about a horse. He gives you that confidence he’s going to be there any time you ask. … Lovely horse. When you get on him, you don’t want to get off. He’s a class dude.”

Pletcher’s Tapit Trice (48.20 seconds) and Kingsbarns (48.40 seconds) also breezed Saturday morning.

Major Dude, who ranks No. 22 on the Kentucky Derby points list, breezed four furlongs in 48.40 seconds. He needs two defections to make it into the Derby field and is expected to enter the $500,000, Grade 2 American Turf on the Derby undercard if he doesn’t make the Run for the Roses.

“I thought Major Dude worked super this morning,” Pletcher said. “I’d love to see him get in (the Kentucky Derby).”

Trainer Todd Pletcher shakes the hand of jockey Jose Ortiz, left, while talking with jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. at his barn Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Churchill Downs: Post times, ticket prices, stakes races, more for Derby Week

Confidence Game fires bullet

Confidence Game worked five furlongs in 59 seconds, the fastest of 54 breezes at the distance Saturday at Churchill.

Story continues

Back at Barn 24 following the breeze, trainer Keith Desormeaux joked he’d have to fire jockey James Graham for going too fast.

Confidence Game getting his post-workout bath pic.twitter.com/zYMLlJoOID — Derby News (@KentuckyDerbyCJ) April 29, 2023

“He was just happy, just acting the maggot,” Graham said of Desormeaux. “He’s giving me a few needles here and there. They gave him a time of 59, but I didn’t think it went that quick. Couple of seconds here or there makes a big difference. I have to do what they tell me to do.

“Worked great. Felt great. Did everything right. Looking forward to next weekend.”

A son of Candy Ride, Confidence Game hasn’t raced since winning the Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 25 at Oaklawn Park. The 10-week gap between his last race and this one is highly unusual for a Kentucky Derby contender.

“I’m happy with a fresh horse going into the Derby,” Graham said.

Expert picks: Here are Ed DeRosa's selections for Opening Day at Churchill Downs

Brad Cox’s Derby quartet works

Trainer Brad Cox at his barn Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Brad Cox’s foursome of Derby hopefuls breezed five furlongs Saturday — Verifying (59.40 seconds), Hit Show (59.60 seconds), Jace’s Road (1:01.20) and Angel of Empire (1:01.40).

Verifying was the second-fastest at the distance Saturday, just behind Confidence Game.

Kentucky Derby contenders Angel of Empire, on the outside, and Jace's Road, inside, breeze together at the track Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Both horses are trained by Brad Cox, who has four total contending in the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2023.

“(Jockey Tyler Gaffalione) is excited,” Cox said of Verifying. “So am I.”

Cox, a Louisville native, got his first Kentucky Derby win with Mandaloun in 2021, but that came via disqualification. He’s hopeful one of his four can cross the finish line first in 2023.

“I want to be here with horses that belong, and I think we are,” he said. “You want to be effective in the race. You don’t want to just be an also-ran. I’m a very competitive person. I want to win the race and cross the wire first.”

Chicken soup for his soul: Lord Miles' owner Peter Vegso in Derby for first time

Other Kentucky Derby workouts

Florida Derby runner-up Mage worked six furlongs in 1:16.80 at Churchill.

“We already know that he’s a fast horse, but now we’re training him for stamina,” assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. said. “That’s pretty much the plan. The way he was traveling, he gave us a good feeling that he likes the track.”

Skinner, third in the Santa Anita Derby, worked six furlongs in 1:14 at Santa Anita Park. He was scheduled to ship to Louisville later Saturday.

Five other Derby hopefuls are expected to turn in their final works at Churchill over the next few days – Rocket Can on Sunday; Disarm on Monday; and Continuar, Derma Sotogake and Sun Thunder on Tuesday.

Kentucky Derby 2023: Here's your complete guide to this year's race

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby workouts: Todd Pletcher's Forte, Tapit Trice, others