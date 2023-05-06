Forte jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to still ride in Kentucky Derby 2023 — aboard Cyclone Mischief
Irad Ortiz Jr. still has a chance to win his first Kentucky Derby.
Not long after his original mount, 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, scratched about 10 hours before the race, Ortiz has found a new horse in Cyclone Mischief.
Cyclone Mischief had yet to have a confirmed jockey until Ortiz. Cyclone Mischief, one of three also-eligible horses, made the race after Practical Move scratched from the Derby due to an elevated temperature Thursday.
The 30-year-old jockey currently ranks first among North American jockeys this year in victories (150) and purse earnings ($11.2 million). He's 0 for 6 all-time in the Kentucky Derby, his best finish coming with Improbable, who was fourth in 2019. Ortiz won the Belmont Stakes twice (2016 and 2022) and has four Eclipse Awards.
Kentucky Derby 2023 live updates: Latest on field, odds and highlights from Churchill Downs
Favorite out: Forte, the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, scratched 10 hours before race
Five horses have scratched since Thursday, leaving the Derby with 18 contenders. Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice are the co-favorite at 9-2 odds, as of 5:20 p.m. Saturday following Forte's scratch.
