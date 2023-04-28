Forte jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. 'feeling really good' as he chases first Kentucky Derby win

At 30 years old, Irad Ortiz Jr. is one of the most decorated jockeys of his generation.

He's won more than 3,500 races, including the Belmont Stakes twice (2016 and 2022) and more than a dozen races in Breeders' Cup events. And he has four Eclipse Awards — annually given to the nation's best jockey — to his name.

But he's yet to win the Kentucky Derby.

He enters this year's Run for the Roses in an enviable position, however: aboard Forte, the favorite.

"I'm excited going to the Derby. It's a race that everybody wants to win," Ortiz told The Courier Journal. "So I'm feeling really good."

You may also like: How Secretariat changed Ron Turcotte's life — and helped decorated jockey inspire others

Latest on the track: Japan's Derma Sotogake, Continuar work toward Kentucky Derby

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. tosses flowers in the air after winning the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Keeneland, aboard Elite Power. Nov. 5, 2022

From the time he became a jockey, Ortiz said, he's dreamed of etching his name into Derby lore. It's eluded him to this point; in six Derby starts, his best finish is fourth (Improbable, 2019).

He's learned from each loss.

"You just have to ride your horse. … If you have the horse, you can get there," he said. "Sometimes you're in a position you don't want to be, and maybe you hesitate — like you pull your horse out early just to hold your spot or something. Doing that in the Derby? It doesn't work out that way."

Things have worked out with Forte so far, though. In his seven career starts, all with Ortiz as jockey, he boasts six victories.

"He's winning. He (doesn't) get beat," Ortiz said. "It gives you an extra confidence, I think. We know he can do it."

Forte doesn't remind Ortiz of any horse he's ever been around. Forte's running style, he said, is "all his own."

'He was one of a kind': Secretariat's legacy remains untouched 50 years after Triple Crown

Steve Asmussen: After stunning defeat in 2022, decorated trainer resumes chase for first Kentucky Derby win

Story continues

Kentucky Derby current favorite Forte works out at Churchill Downs on Monday morning, April 24, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. The horse is trained by Todd Pletcher and has already $2.3 million in stake earnings.

Even after Forte won three of his first four races, Ortiz said he wasn't sure what the colt was made of. That is, until the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race in November at Keeneland. That day Ortiz asked Forte for more. And he responded.

Forte rallied from the middle of the pack and powered past Cave Rock to win by 1 1/2 lengths.

"He let me know how good he was," Ortiz said.

Forte's trainer, Todd Pletcher, likes what he's seen from the pair, too.

"Irad is riding terrifically," Pletcher said, "and he has a good rapport with this horse and knows him well."

Ortiz is enjoying a career year so far. In 541 starts, he's won 141 times and finished on the board 321 times. His 26.1% win percentage and 59.3% win-place-show percentage are career highs.

As much success as Ortiz has enjoyed — his four Eclipse Awards are tied for third most all-time (alongside Pat Day and Javier Castellano) and trails only Jerry Bailey (seven) and Laffit Pincay Jr. (five) — he claims he hasn't reached his pinnacle.

"We all make mistakes. I can get better," he said. "I can keep learning every single day on everything. Every single chance they give me out there, every single mount I have on the track, it gets me better."

Ortiz hopes to find himself in the Winners Circle at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May. But he isn't stressing about the race.

Nor being the favorite.

"You're always under pressure when you ride these kinds of horses. But we get used to it," he said. "We can handle it."

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Forte jockey Irad Ortiz chasing Kentucky Derby win at Churchill Downs