Forte, the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, scratched 10 hours before race at Churchill Downs

The field for Saturday's Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs has lost its morning-line favorite.

Florida Derby winner Forte has been scratched from the race about 10 hours before Saturday's post time of 6:57 p.m. Forte, the 2-year-old champion and winner of five straight races, was set as the 3-1 morning-line favorite following Monday’s draw. The odds were 4-1 as of Saturday morning before his scratch.

With Forte’s absence, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are currently the co-favorites at 9-2 odds.

Tapit Trice, also trained by Pletcher, won the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 8 at Keeneland. Angel of Empire, trained by Louisville's Brad Cox, won the Arkansas Derby.

2023 Kentucky Derby winner: Mage, who had 16-1 odds, pulls ahead to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Why was Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched?

Forte owner Mike Repole said the decision to scratch the horse was made by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarian Nick Smith because of concerns about a bruised right front foot.

"They acknowledged that he had made improvement this week, but they just didn't feel like he was 100%," Pletcher said on NBC. "It's a tough call. Obviously we are in an environment (where) scrutiny is super high. I'm not sure in some years it would have been an issue. But this year, it was."

Kentucky Derby contender Forte breezes during a Friday morning workout at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day May 5, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The horse is trained by Todd Pletcher.

Forte is the fifth Kentucky Derby hopeful to scratch in the last three days.

Skinner was scratched from the race Friday morning due to an elevated temperature. Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar all scratched Thursday, leaving the field with just 18 horses to race in the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Continuar's defection allowed the third and final member of the also-eligible list — King Russell — to enter the race.

“After evaluating the colt upon my arrival, I feel that he has not been able to reach the peak fitness required to take on a race as tough as the Kentucky Derby,” said Continuar trainer Yoshito Yahagi, in a statement released by Churchill Downs announcing the news.

Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move was scratched Thursday morning with a fever, and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Board of Stewards announced Thursday afternoon Wood Memorial winner Lord Miles was scratched.

The latter came after the deaths of two horses earlier in the week trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., also the trainer of Lord Miles. Churchill Downs announced an indefinite suspension of Joseph because of the “unexplained sudden deaths.”

Forte, a son of Violence, has won five straight graded stakes, including the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth and the Grade 1 Florida Derby — both at Gulfstream Park — earlier this year.

